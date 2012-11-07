(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Nov 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

INFLATION REPORT

Central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu is expected to present the quarterly inflation report in a news conference starting at 0900 GMT.

PRESIDENT MEETS PRIME MINISTER

President Traian Basescu is expected to meet Prime Minister Victor Ponta at 0900 GMT to discuss the 2013 budget and Romania's deal with the IMF. Agerpres

ROMANIA'S PETROM Q3 NET PROFIT AT 870 MLN LEI

Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom, majority-owned by Austria's OMV, posted a net profit of 870 million lei ($246.56 million) for the third quarter, below market expectations.

ROMANIA'S OPPOSITION PLEDGES TAX CUT TO WOO VOTERS

Romania's new alliance of centre-right political parties is promising to cut the single corporate and personal income tax rate if it wins next month's election, saying it wants to attract more foreign investment to the European Union's second-poorest country. 

ROMANIA NET WAGES RISE 5.1 PCT Y/Y IN SEPT

Net average wages in Romania rose by 5.1 percent on the year to 1,538 lei ($430) in September and were up 0.3 percent from the previous month, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on Tuesday.

ROMANIA BRD 9-MONTH NET PROFIT AT 10 MLN LEI

Romania's second-largest bank BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale, posted a nine-month net profit of 10 million lei ($2.8 million), below expectations.

TRANSGAZ

The government could postpone the listing of a minority stake in pipeline operator Transgaz, brokers said.

Ziarul Financiar, page 16

CEE MARKETS

The Polish zloty and Czech crown weakened against the euro on Tuesday, driven by the prospect of looser monetary policy and weak output data in Prague, while other emerging European currencies posted small gains.

FINANCING BUFFER

Romania now has a financing buffer of 6.3 billion euros ($8.06 billion), Prime Minister Victor Ponta said.

Jurnalul National, Page 8

For a schedule of forthcoming Romanian events, double click , and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 0.7812 euros)