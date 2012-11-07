* HPP to be sold to Brazil's Amil

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Nov 7 Portugal's largest bank, state-controlled Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD), has sufficiently reinforced its solvency ratios and does not need further state aid, Chief Executive Officer Jose de Matos told Reuters.

He also said the bank will sell its healthcare arm HPP, that has five hospitals, before the end of this year, and next year plans to proceed with the sale of its insurance arm Caixa Seguros - the leader in the country's insurance sector.

The sale of the two units was agreed between Portugal and its EU/IMF lenders under the terms of a 78-billion euro bailout in 2011. Debt-laden Portugal is going through a painful fiscal adjustment that has stoked its worst recession since the 1970s.

"The HPP sale to Brazil's Amil is practically done, it has been authorised by the finance ministry and will be sealed by the end of the year," he said, adding that Amil AMIL3.SA, a unit of U.S. UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N), was chosen from a list of contenders. He would not reveal the value of the deal.

Of Caixa Seguros, de Matos said that the process of consultations to find a buyer has begun and a tentative schedule encompassed its sale next year, but warned that he "will not sell at a loss for CGD and the state".

In July, the state injected 750 million euros into the bank, which also issued 900 million euros in debt convertible into equity to reinforce its core Tier 1 capital ratios.

As a result, its solvency ratio rose to 14 percent in September from 11.6 percent at the end of last year, while core Tier 1 rose to 11.8 percent from 9.5 percent according to the Bank of Portugal criteria.

"In terms of solvency, the bank has never been this solid," de Matos said. "In all our forecasting exercises until 2017, all possible adverse situations including economic activity's impact on the bank are accommodated without additional capital increases."

He said CGD's liquidity position improved and its borrowing with the European Central Bank fell to 7 billion euros in September from 9 billion euros in late 2011. Assets eligible as collateral rose to 16.3 billion euros from 14.4 billion.

He said CGD was in "better condition to finance the economy than a year ago", adding that it was already launching new risk capital lines for small and medium-sized companies.

He would not rule out issuing bonds if market conditions are favourable so as to reduce its dependence on ECB liquidity.

The country's second-largest listed bank, Banco Espirito Santo (BES) BES.LS, last week issued 750 million euros in three-year unsecured bonds, marking the return of Portuguese banks to the bond market after two years due to the sovereign debt crisis.

"It was very positive that BES was able to finance itself in the market and I hope it doesn't end there and that there will be other banks, including CGD, financing themselves."

CGD had a 130 million euro loss in the first nine months of the year after major impairments and provisions for bad loans due to Portugal's deep recession, but de Matos expected "some improvements in the results next year" as the bulk of the credit impairments has already been written off.

