* Will miss 20 pct target this year

* Growth to slow to 15 pct in 2013

* Liquidity squeeze hitting borrowing costs

* Sberbank teams up with Chinese banks

By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, Nov 9 Sberbank (SBER.MM), Russia's top lender, has cut its corporate lending growth forecast to below 20 percent this year, and expects a further slowdown in 2013 as higher borrowing costs depress credit demand, Deputy CEO Andrey Donskikh said.

The state-controlled bank, which accounts for a third of lending in Russia, expanded its corporate loan portfolio by 13.3 percent in the first 10 months of this year. It had expected its corporate portfolio to grow 20 percent in 2012. [ID:nL6E8HP1JN]

But a liquidity squeeze on Russian money markets that followed a hike in central bank interest rates in September - the first in nine months - has forced up costs even for solid corporate borrowers.

"It is obvious that calculating investment projects for 5-10 years based on current interest rates is quite risky for the borrower," Donskikh told Reuters in an interview.

He added that Sberbank sees its corporate lending rising by no more than 15 percent in 2013.

The central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Friday, but with inflation above target further tightening in monetary policy cannot be ruled out even as Russia's $1.9 trillion economy slows.

Scarce funding means that banks are having to compete aggressively for deposits, forcing borrowing costs to businesses far above the central bank's key policy rate, which now stands at 6.5 percent.

Donskikh said he saw no sign that the central bank plans to soften its monetary policy stance next year which, together with strains to banks' capital adequacy as a result of lending growth "will result in a slowdown in lending growth."

With growth slowing at home, Sberbank is expanding cooperation with eight leading Chinese banks to finance increased investment and bilateral trade. Donskikh last month met Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (1398.HK), China Construction Bank (0939.HK), Bank of China (3988.HK), Agricultural Bank of China (1288.HK), China Development Bank, Export-Import Bank of China, Bank of Communications, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

"We agreed to significantly increase limits between the Chinese banks and Sberbank ... People used to think that the largest banks are in the United States and in Western Europe. But the world is changing," Donskikh said.

The banks are also discussing jointly backing infrastructure projects in Russia, especially as the country is hosting the Winter Olympics in 2014 and the soccer World Cup in 2018. The World Cup alone will cost almost $20 billion. [ID:nL3E8KU045]

