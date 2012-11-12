Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer posts an in-line net profit
drop in the third quarter, with a new mining tax and lower
copper prices weighing on earnings.
PGNiG
The gas monopoly beat expectations with a third-quarter net
profit of 66 million zlotys ($20 million) as it managed to
partly offset high costs of gas imports from Russia with revenue
from local sales.
PKO
Poland's top lender, reported an 9-percent drop in
third-quarter earnings on Monday, as expected, after economic
slowdown reduced demand for its products and raised the value of
bad loans.
TELECOMS
The flagged cut in mobile intercharge fees may come later
than at the start of next year, even though the Polish telecoms
watchdog UKE officially stands firmly by the date, Parkiet and
Puls Biznesu report.
RATES
Rate setter Elzbieta Chojna-Duch tells TVN CNBC she remains
a proponent of deep rate cuts after the central bank reduced
borrowing costs for the first time in three years last week.
