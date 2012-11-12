* Starbucks says Swiss unit charges 20 pct markup
* Amazon says UK sales figures unavailable
* Google admits using tax haven to cut tax bill
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, Nov 12 UK lawmakers criticised
executives of Starbucks, Google and Amazon
on Monday for not paying more tax in Britain, and
Amazon said it had received a $252 million demand for back taxes
from France.
Britain's Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which is charged
with monitoring government financial affairs, invited the
companies to give evidence amid mounting public and political
concern about tax avoidance by big international companies.
Britain and Germany last week announced plans to push the
Group of 20 economic powers to make multinational companies pay
their "fair share" of taxes following reports of large firms
exploiting loopholes to avoid taxes.
Amazon received a $252 million back tax claim from the
French tax authority in September, related to its practice of
channelling European sales through Luxembourg. The company said
it was fighting the claim, referred to by an Amazon official at
the hearing.
Members of Parliament (MPs) on the committee quizzed
Starbucks Chief Financial Officer Troy Alstead about how the
group's UK unit managed to report 13 years of losses.
"You're either running the business badly, or there's some
fiddle going on," Austin Mitchell MP said.
A Reuters report last month showed that Starbucks had paid
no corporation, or income, tax in Britain in the past three
years and had paid only 8.6 million pounds since 1998.
Over this period it sold 3.1 billion pounds worth of coffee,
prompting criticism from politicians and media commentators.
Alstead denied Starbucks was shifting profits out of Britain
and blamed high rents for contributing to the company's troubled
record in the UK.
He said the UK business only made a profit in Britain once,
in 2006, despite his having told analysts on a conference call
in 2009 that the UK unit was profitable and his predecessor
listing the British operation in 2008, when asked about the
foreign markets with the best margins.
Alstead also told the committee the company had an agreement
with the Dutch authorities that allowed it pay a "very low tax
rate" on its operation there.
Starbucks UK has an agreement to remit 6 percent of its
turnover to the Dutch unit - its regional headquarters - in
respect to the use of the Starbucks brand.
Alstead also told the committee that Starbucks's Swiss
coffee trading unit charged group companies a 20 percent mark-up
on coffee beans.
A company spokeswoman said the Lausanne-based unit bought
4 28 million pounds o f coffee beans f or an average $2 .38 per
pound i n 2011, suggesting a total coffee bill of ov er $1 b i l lion
and inc ome of m o re tha n $ 200 million for the Swiss unit, which
employs 30 people.
Switzerland charges effective tax rates as low as 5 percent
for trading in commodities such as coffee, tax lawyers say.
The spokeswoman said the Swiss unit used some of its income
to fund f armer support centres and cooperatives i n
coffee-growing countries to ensure co ffee is s ourced ethically ,
although she would not say how much was spent on this.
Alstead denied the world's largest coffee chain channelled
profits through tax havens and said it followed the law in every
country where it operated.
NO ANSWERS
Members of the committee repeatedly criticised Andrew Cecil,
Brussels-based Director of Public Policy for internet retailer
Amazon, for failing to answer questions about the group's
operations.
Cecil declined several times to tell the committee the level
of Amazon's sales in the UK.
"We have not disclosed those figures ever publicly," he
said.
However, Amazon's annual reports do disclose this figure.
The most recent regulatory filing gave UK revenues as 11-15
percent of total sales in 2011, an amount equal to $5.3 to $7.2
billion.
Amazon did not respond to emails or calls asking for
explanations about the discrepancy.
"It's just not acceptable .. It's outrageous," the
committee's chairman, Margaret Hodge MP, said of Cecil's
inability to answer questions about Amazon's UK sales and
corporate structure.
Amazon's main UK unit paid less than 1 million pounds in
income tax last year.
Amazon avoids UK taxes by reporting European sales through a
Luxembourg-based unit. This structure allowed it to pay a tax
rate of 11 percent on foreign profits last year - less than half
the average corporate income tax rate in its major markets.
Matt Brittin, Google Vice President for Sales and
Operations, Northern and Central Europe, acknowledged the
company did cut its tax bill by channelling profits from
European sales through Bermuda but said this was perfectly
legal.
Google's filings show it had $4 billion of sales in the UK
last year, but despite having a group-wide profit margin of 33
percent, its main UK unit reported a loss in 2011 and 2010.
It had a tax charge of just 3.4 million pounds in 2011.
The search engine provider books European sales via an Irish
unit, an arrangement that allowed it to pay taxes at a rate of
3.2 percent on non-U.S. profits last year.
Google is under audit by the French tax authority regarding
its structure. The company denied a newspaper report last month
that it had received a back tax claim for 1 billion
euros.