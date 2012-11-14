Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
TALISMAN
Canadian mining company Talisman that holds three shale gas
concessions in Poland may quit the market due to cost savings,
Puls Biznesu quoted its unnamed sources.
Talisman spokeswoman quoted by Puls Biznesu said that no
such decision was taken and the group was working on its next
year's strategy.
TAURON
The Polish utility could spend 4 billion zlotys ($1.22
billion) on investment next year, with priority given to energy
generation, the company's deputy chief executive Krzysztof
Zawadzki told Puls Biznesu daily.
Zawadzki added that the level of spending will depend on
whether Tauron signs a deal for the construction of a power unit
in the Polish city of Jaworzno.
EU BUDGET
Poland could get an allocation of nearly 74 billion euros in
the latest project of the European Union's long-term budget for
2014-2020 of European Council President Herman van Rompuy,
Rzeczpospolita daily reported without naming its sources.
AUTO SECTOR
The state budget has lost around 1 billion zlotys revenue in
2011 and 2012 due to the 20-percent or so decline in auto
production in Poland, the Polish association of auto producers
PZPM said in a statement quoted by the Rzeczpospolita daily.
PGE
PGE is working on a change in its long-term strategy, which
will assume cutting investments in renewables and focusing more
on coal-fired generation, newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
reported.
PZU
Eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer nearly quadrupled
its net profit in the third quarter, beating expectations thanks
to improved results from investments due to the recovering
equities market and continued bond rally.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's biggest media group swung to a bigger than expected
net profit of 172 million zlotys in the third quarter as a
stronger zloty helped outweigh the costs of its euro debt.
PGE
Poland's top utility posted an in-line, 33-percent rise in
its third-quarter net profit, after a court ordered the company
to pay a smaller penalty to Swiss trader Alpiq than it had
provisioned.
GTC
Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC posted on
Wednesday a wider-than-expected net loss of 16 million euros
($20.3 million) in the third quarter after it sold three
shopping centres in Romania below book value.
ENEA
Poland's No.3 utility Enea posted a 38-percent
drop in third-quarter net profit to 190 million zlotys, the
group said on Wednesday.
ROAD BUILDERS
Irish builder SIAC Construction is taking Poland's state
road operator GDDKiA to court to head off claims for penalty
payments after it walked away from a 1.8 billion zloty ($548
million) contract.
DATA
Poland's statistics office releases inflation data for
October at 1300 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the
reading to ease to an annual 3.4 percent.