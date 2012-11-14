(Adds details)
Nov 14 The pre-Christmas shopping season is
likely to boost cellphone sales less that usual this year as a
weaker global economy forces consumers to cut back, research
firm Gartner said on Wednesday.
"It will be a cautious quarter. Consumers are either
cautious with their spending or finding new gadgets like
tablets, as more attractive presents," Gartner analysts said.
Gartner said sales of cellphones declined 3 percent in the
third quarter from a year earlier, falling for the third quarter
in a row, while sales of smartphones grew 47 percent.
Smartphone growth this year is boosted by strong demand in
China, where annual sales will grow to 165-170 million from 78
million a year earlier, it said.
"There is huge growth coming from the Chinese market," said
Gartner analyst Anshul Gupta.
This is helping local players to climb in global cellphone
rankings, with ZTE (000063.SZ), Huawei [HWT.UL] and TCL
(2618.HK) now among the seven largest cellphone vendors
globally, Gartner said.
Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) continues to lead the global
cellphone sales ranking, ahead of Nokia NOK1V.HE and Apple
(AAPL.O). In smartphone sales Nokia, which still lead the market
early last year, dropped to No 7, Gartner said.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki)
