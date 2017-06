LONDON, Nov 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Serbia, rated BB-/BB-, has launched a USD650m five-year bond at a yield of 5.45%, a lead manager involved in the trade said.

This comes tight to initial guidance of 5.625%, which was released this morning.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC and VTB Capital are lead managers on the transaction.

(Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo)