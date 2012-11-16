LONDON Nov 16 Expectations that catastrophe
bond investors will not lose money as a result of superstorm
Sandy have been shaken by an estimate that losses for insurers
from the Oct. 30 storm will top $20 billion.
A loss of that magnitude would trigger payouts on two
catastrophe bonds sponsored by Swiss Re, the world's
second-largest reinsurer, according to market participants.
Cat bonds transfer insurers' potential losses from the worst
natural disasters to capital markets investors, who receive
hefty coupon payments but risk losing all or part of their
principal if an event such as a hurricane or earthquake occurs.
A payout is a rare occurrence, with only eight of some 210
property catastrophe bonds issued since 1997 ever being
triggered.
Disaster modelling company RMS confirmed on Wednesday that
it expects insured losses from the Category 1 storm which
slammed into the east coast of the United States to reach $20
billion to $25 billion.
At the high end of the range, RMS's estimate exceeds those
of peers AIR and Eqecat, whose top estimates were $15 billion
and $20 billion, respectively.
Seen at risk of a payout that would prove costly for
investors are tranches of two catastrophe bonds issued by Swiss
Re through its Successor X and Mythen Re vehicles to cover the
reinsurer against losses from U.S. hurricanes.
They are the $80 million F4 tranche of Successor X Ltd's
Series 2011-3 bond and $250 million of class H notes issued by
Mythen Ltd.
A Swiss Re spokeswoman said the firm could not comment.
Previous commentary from industry participants such as
reinsurance broker Willis and credit rating agency
Standard & Poor's had suggested Sandy's impact on catastrophe
bonds would be muted.
A final decision on whether the bonds have been triggered
will come when information-aggregator Property Claims Services
(PCS) releases its loss data, which usually comes within 30 days
of a storm making landfall.
U.S.-based PCS provides loss estimates which are used by the
majority of cat bonds to define whether an insurance event
qualifies for a payout under the terms of the deal.
Investors with knowledge of the transactions said it would
take $16 billion in insured losses to trigger Successor X's F4
notes, and $22.4 billion of losses for a Mythen Ltd payout.
"Sandy may have caught a lot of investors by surprise," said
one U.S.-based cat bond fund.
Some aspects of Sandy, such as the extensive flooding it
caused, are reminiscent of 2005's Hurricane Katrina, claims from
which crept up to more than $40 billion, making it the insurance
industry's costliest-ever natural disaster and triggering losses
on some cat bonds.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)