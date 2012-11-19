(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Quentin Webb

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The low end of the price range makes sense for MegaFon’s market debut. But investors will find it hard to justify paying much more. Russia’s second-biggest mobile operator targets a market capitalisation of $11.2 billion to $14 billion from floating in London and Moscow, and has moved to reassure prospective buyers over governance. But generalist investors may still stay away. Moreover, valuations at the higher end of the range look too rich versus MegaFon’s nearest rival.

Questions about control have muddied analysis of this listing, and were given extra bite by Goldman Sachs’s non-appearance as an underwriter – a damaging absence that Reuters tied to “shareholding concerns”. But MegaFon has moved to counter two main worries. It now states explicitly that Alisher Usmanov, Russia’s richest man, has full voting control of the ultimate holding company behind MegaFon’s majority shareholder, despite reorganising his business empire. And MegaFon has hired UK corporate governance heavyweight Paul Myners as a second independent director. Myners will help safeguard the interests of outside shareholders, who together with part-owner TeliaSonera will enjoy a board majority.

This is undoubtedly a big deal in a thin IPO market – potentially valuing MegaFon above sector stalwarts KPN (KPN.AS) and Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI). But that does not make it a must-have for mainstream Western institutions. A small free-float will curb liquidity. The hard-to-value risks of operating in Russia may deter non-specialists. And some may recall how City grandees at ENRC ENRC.L, the oligarch-backed Kazakh miner, failed to prevent boardroom fireworks.

For those still keen, valuation will matter. And here promoters of the MegaFon IPO look a touch optimistic. A $20 to $25-a-share price range implies an enterprise value of about 3.9 to 4.5 times 2013 EBITDA. Mobile TeleSystems, MegaFon’s closest rival, trades on just over four times next year’s EBITDA, based on analyst forecasts collected by MTS.

MegaFon may one day deserve a premium rating: it boasts better growth and margins, a stronger data position, and no foreign distractions, whereas MTS has come unstuck in Uzbekistan. But it is hard to argue that MegaFon merits a first-day valuation above MTS, when new issues traditionally offer a 15 percent or so “IPO discount” to lure new investors. Liquidity matters too, and MTS’s 49.2 percent free float is clearly superior to MegaFon’s 15 percent.

CONTEXT NEWS

- On Nov. 15 MegaFon, Russia’s second-largest mobile phone operator, set an indicative price range of $20 to $25 per share for its initial public offering in Moscow and London. The sale of existing shares is set to raise up to $2.3 billion and give MegaFon a market capitalisation of about $11.2 billion to $14 billion, assuming a 10 percent “over-allotment option” is exercised. MegaFon expects shares to begin trading on Nov. 28.

- MegaFon is majority owned by AF Telecom, a company controlled by Alisher Usmanov, Russia’s richest man. TeliaSonera, the Nordic telecoms group part-owned by the Swedish and Finnish governments, owns 35.6 percent. TeliaSonera is likely to sell a maximum 10.6 percent stake in the flotation, while MegaFon itself will sell a stake of up to 4.4 percent held as treasury shares.

- Usmanov will own 100 percent of the voting rights of USM Holdings, the holding company through which he will control MegaFon, Reuters reported on Nov. 15, citing the IPO prospectus. He will have a 60 percent economic interest in USM Holdings. Business partner Farhad Moshiri will own 10 percent, with the remainder held by Vladimir Skoch, the father of Andrei Skoch, the billionaire Russian lawmaker who helped build up iron-ore giant Metalloinvest with Usmanov.

- Goldman Sachs dropped out as an underwriter of the IPO last month due to “unspecified shareholding concerns that were not related to Usmanov”, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the situation.

- On Nov. 19 MegaFon said Paul Myners, a former British Treasury Minister and Chief Executive of Gartmore Group, would join MegaFon’s board as a non-executive independent director. The appointment means MegaFon’s board will consist of three directors representing AF Telecom, two representing TeliaSonera, and two independent directors.

- MegaFon statement on board appointment: link.reuters.com/jyc24t

- MegaFon statement on IPO price range: link.reuters.com/myc24t

- Reuters: FACTBOX-MegaFon vies with MTS and Vimpelcom for investors [ID:nL5E8MF9T8]

- Reuters: Russia’s MegaFon seeks around $2 bln in IPO [ID:nL5E8MF1CR]

