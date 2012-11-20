(For other news from Reuters Middle East Investment Summit,
click here)
* Syrian deposits, loan portfolios shrink dramatically
* But heavy provisioning means banks can take hit
* Some provisions may be written back
* Banks' total deposits to rise 7-8 pct in 2012, similar in
2013
* Blom looking to expand branch network
By Mariam Karouny and Laila Bassam
BEIRUT, Nov 20 Syria's civil war has shrunk the
operations of Lebanese bank affiliates operating there, but the
parent banks are coping with the damage thanks to careful
provisioning, a senior Lebanese banker said.
Saad Azhari, general manager of Blom Bank (BLOM.BY), one of
Lebanon's biggest lenders, said deposits at his bank's Syrian
subsidiary BSO had plunged to $700 million from $1.8 billion at
the beginning of last year, before the uprising began.
Blom's loan portfolio in Syria has dwindled to $210 million
from $670 million.
"The banks in Lebanon that have operations or have
affiliates in Syria - the size of their Syria affiliates has
diminished sharply," Azhari said at the Reuters Middle East
Investment Summit.
But he added that the banks had set aside large provisions
for bad loans in Syria. So far, many loans there have been paid
back, so there is even a chance that the banks could write back
some provisions in future, boosting their profits, he said.
"There was a very prudent policy taken by Lebanese banks
that are operating in Syria: they took major provisions, at the
advice of the (Lebanese) central bank," Azhari said.
"Until now most of the lending has been paid back. If we
don't need the provisions, we will release them and they will
become profits."
SLOWDOWN
At least seven Lebanese banks opened operations in Syria
after President Bashar al-Assad began liberalising the economy
when he came to power 12 years ago. Syria became a small but
significant part of their business.
The impact of the Syrian turmoil on Lebanese banks will
start to decline next year, said Azhari, whose bank's assets
totalled $24.4 billion at the end of September.
"I have to say the operation in Syria now constitutes a very
small part of our consolidated balance sheet, because it went
down," he said. "Syria in terms of importance to the balance
sheet used to be the number two country - now it is nearly
number four."
In addition to the blow to their Syrian operations, Lebanese
banks face a domestic economic slowdown, which is partly due to
the impact on trade and tourism of the turmoil in Syria.
After growing by about 7-9 percent annually for four years,
Lebanon's economy expanded just 1.5 percent last year, according
to the International Monetary Fund. The government projects
around 2 percent growth this year. [ID:nL5E8MJEU3]
Credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service said last
month that the outlook for Lebanese banks remained negative
because of weak economic growth and poor business sentiment due
to the war in Syria.
Moody's predicted that non-performing loans in Lebanon would
eventually grow to 6.5 percent of gross loans from 4.0 percent
at the end of 2011.
However, Azhari said he still expected Lebanese bank
deposits to grow by around 7 to 8 percent this year and loans by
about 10 percent. Growth levels next year will be similar if the
geopolitical situation in the region does not change, he added.
Blom, which is present in 12 countries across the Middle
East and Europe, is therefore looking to expand its branch
network in Lebanon and the region in 2013, and even open in new
countries, Azhari said without naming the countries.
"Blom and the Lebanese banks are extremely liquid and we are
used to instability, and we can manage much better than other
banks when there is instability," he said.
"So I think we are looking at 2013 positively, and we will
continue to grow."
In the first nine months of 2012, Blom's net profit rose 6.1
percent from a year ago to $250.7 million. It recorded $75.5
million of net loan provisions in the period. [ID:nL5E8LOA78]
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Tom Pfeiffer)
((andrew.torchia@thomsonreuters.com)(+9715 6681 7277)(Reuters
Messaging: andrew.torchia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: MIDEAST SUMMIT/LEBANON BANKS
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.