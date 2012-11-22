(Repeats with no change to text)
* Some bankers fear Dubai World will need 2nd restructuring
* Payment of $4.4 billion due 2015
* First restructuring plan based on cash from asset sales
* Global conditions depressed valuations, prevented sales
By David French and Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Nov 21 Dubai World [DBWLD.UL], the
state-linked entity whose massive debts brought the emirate to
the brink of collapse in 2009, faces the first repayment in its
restructuring deal in three years time and creditors are once
again growing restless.
With none of the promised asset sales materializing - Dubai
needs to raise $4.4 billion to meet the first obligations in the
five and eight-year debt repayment deal - worries are emerging
another drawn-out restructuring is inevitable.
"When we speak to the government, they say there is no rush
and it shows everything is under control. However, as a banker,
I'm worried as I don't know where the money is coming from,"
said one senior banker at an international lender owed money by
Dubai World, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the
sensitivity of the subject.
Another senior Dubai-based banker said: "Most of the
repayment is contingent on asset sales, so if they are not going
well, then it will be hard to repay these debts at par."
Such concerns contrast with an apparent return of Dubai's
swagger.
The emirate is once again dreaming big with plans for a city
centre canal and a $1 billion replica of India's Taj Mahal. And
some argue Dubai World will be able to meet the $4.4 billion
first payment due in 2015. [ID:nL6E8L1K25]
"It's been restructured and it's working well in the sense
of how it was intended to over the last couple of years," said
Rick Pudner, chief executive of Dubai's largest lender, Emirates
NBD (ENBD.DU), which is 56 percent owned by the government and
has one of the largest exposures to Dubai World.
"I'm very comfortable that Dubai will be in a position to
meet its obligations," Pudner said during the Reuters Middle
East Investment Summit.
LITTLE PROGRESS
However, signs of concern over Dubai's debt burden are
starting to surface.
Standard Chartered (STAN.L), another major Dubai World
creditor, said in a Nov. 7 note that while a rebound in key
sectors would help it meet obligations, Dubai entities have
nearly $50 billion of liabilities between 2014 and 2016 and
"given the lack of major asset sales or haircuts, there has been
little progress on the deleveraging front."
In the Dubai World restructuring proposed to banks in July
2010, the firm said it needed time for assets to recover in
value. Immediate sales would yield between $6.4 and $10.4
billion, but a delayed timeframe would give a return of between
$15.1 and $19.4 billion, it said.
Under this plan, signed in March 2011, it was envisaged that
between $1.3 and $2.3 billion would be raised between 2010 and
2012 through the disposal of P&O Ferries and warehouse developer
Gazeley.
Another $3.9 to $5.3 billion could be raised during
2013-2015 as holdings such as department stores Barneys and
Loehmann's and MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) were offloaded,
the document said.
Dubai World lost control of Barneys in May 2012 as part of a
restructuring at the U.S.-based luxury retailer, while
Loehmann's exited bankruptcy in March 2011.
However, the continued depression in valuations in a global
economy not conducive to divestments has meant values have not
recovered and asset sales have not been completed as planned.
For some assets, Dubai World admitted it would be unable to
get back its original investment, having acquired at the top of
the market. It bought its MGM Resorts stake at an average of
$83.15 a share; the stock closed at $9.64 on Tuesday.
The lack of action to divest the foreign portfolio is
understandable in the current environment but, given the
restructuring plan was based upon it, some bankers are
concerned.
NO MONEY
"The main issue is the depressed value of the international
portfolio. Local assets are flourishing and doing great business
but we haven’t seen any credible asset sales so far which can
help reduce the debt burden," the senior Dubai banker said.
"The most likely situation we see is Dubai going to the
banks and again saying they have no money to repay the debt."
Granted, there are some encouraging signs in terms of
borrowing conditions overall. Both the sovereign and
government-related entities (GREs) have been able to access the
bond market - Dubai last issued a $1.25 billion Islamic bond in
April.
Dubai has been helped by the successful refinancing this
year of Islamic bonds issued by DIFC Investments and Jebel Ali
Free Zone Authority and the conclusion of restructurings at
Drydocks World and Limitless.
"You need to look at the global situation and then look at
Dubai. We are more committed to meeting our debt obligations
than many others around the globe," said Khamis Jumaa Buamim,
chairman of Dubai Drydocks, which completed a $2.2 billion
restructuring earlier this year. [ID:nL6E8JS8A6]
Yet signs of "debt fatigue" among lenders are also beginning
to show, with the court action begun by three international
banks against Dubai Group in September, following nearly two
years of talks on amending $10 billion of liabilities, an
example of a more aggressive approach in relation to Dubai.
[ID:nL5E8KD14Q]
If the fears of senior bankers about a lack of divestments
come to fruition and Dubai World requires a second
restructuring, it is likely other options than just extending
the debt will be on the table.
One banker involved in the original restructuring said he
expects lenders to be offered a debt-for-equity style deal, with
some of Dubai World's assets placed in a special purpose vehicle
and creditors given a stake in the entity.
Such a plan would allow the value of assets to continue to
recover and avoid a messy firesale in the months before the
repayment date, as well as solving the potentially tricky
problem of Dubai ceding any political control in one of its main
state investment vehicles if banks try to enforce a default in
court.
(Additional reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by David
Holmes)
