* H1 net loss 8.0 mln euros vs loss of 74.3 mln in H1
2011/12
* Net asset value slips to 40.50 euros per share
(Adds details, background)
BRUSSELS Nov 22 Belgian investment company GIMV
incurred a net loss in its first half to the end of
Sept due to falling shares prices and lower valuations for its
venture capital holdings in all sectors other than healthcare.
GIMV, part-owned by the Flemish regional government, said on
Thursday it made a net loss of 8 million euros ($10.3 million)
as net unrealised capital losses of 48.9 million euros
outweighed capital gains from divestments of 35.5 million euros.
A year ago, its net loss was 74.3 million euros.
Its net asset value dropped to 40.50 euros per share from
43.60 euros at the end of March.
The company, which invests in smaller mainly unlisted
companies, principally in technology and life sciences, said
that excluding the impact of its dividend payment and capital
increase, its net asset value fell by 0.8 percent.
($1 = 0.7801 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)