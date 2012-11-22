(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Nov 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania's finance ministry tenders 250 million lei ($70.73 million) in five-year treasury bonds.

ROMANIAN TAX CUT OFFERS FAIL TO WIN BUSINESS VOTES

Promises of deep tax cuts might impress business leaders in most countries, but not in Romania.

The latest offers from politicians contesting a December election are merely entrenching concerns that the country's next government will prove no better than its predecessors at encouraging viable businesses.

CEE MARKETS

The Czech crown led losses among emerging European currencies on Wednesday despite approval of a 2013 budget draft, partly reflecting investor caution in the absence of a debt deal for Greece.

OMV PLANS OFFSHORE ROMANIA GAS DRILLING AT END 2013

Austrian energy company OMV plans a new drilling campaign offshore Romania that may hit its biggest gas find ever, its exploration and production chief said on Wednesday.

PIRELLI

Italian tyre maker Pirelli plans to invest 105 million euros to increase production capacity at its Saltina plant until 2017. The government will contribute to this investment with 35 million euros. Ziarul Financiar, Page 9

