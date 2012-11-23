(Adds comments, details)

By Steve Slater and Sarah White

LONDON, Nov 23 Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) (8306.T) is looking at acquisitions in the United States, including one big enough to vault it into the country's top 10 banks, a top executive told Reuters.

A significant purchase or a series of smaller deals would likely be in the west, where MUFG owns Union Bank and could get costs savings and synergies, Nobuyuki Hirano, president of the core banking unit of MUFG, Japan's biggest bank, said.

"Given the uncertain financial and economic environment we will not miss any opportunity if it arises," Hirano told Reuters during a visit to London on Friday.

Union Bank ranks just outside the country's top 20 banks with $65 billion in deposits, and MUFG has said it wants to be in the top 10, which will require a doubling in size.

"A series of smaller scale acquisitions will open the way to get there," Hirano said, adding: "For a larger deal we are ready to inject fresh capital ... We are quite flexible."

"The U.S. is still a growing market. It may be slower than Asia, but we still predict 2 or 3 percent sustainable growth," Hirano said, adding the U.S. banking model fits its focus on commercial banking.

Union Bank has about 400 branches, mostly in California, and will add 45 more with the $1.5 billion purchase of Pacific Capital Bancorp, due to close next week.

Hirano, who became president of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ

(BTMU), the core retail and commercial bank arm of MUFG, in April, wants to accelerate expansion and the growth of overseas earnings from Asia, outside Japan, which are currently about 30 percent of group revenues.

"We'd like to increase that up to 40 percent in the near future," he said.

Hirano said MUFG and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) were both "comfortable" with their relationship, which stems from the Japanese bank's investment in the Wall Street firm in 2008. This resulted in MUFG holding a 22 percent stake in Morgan Stanley and the pair co-operating to share business.

"We are good at global commercial banking...so we like to allocate our resources primarily in that zone, while Morgan Stanley is good at investment banking, so we want them to run their business and work together," he said.

INTERNATIONAL APPEAL

Hirano, who has spent 13 years abroad and speaks fluent English, has been a key player in many of MUFG's strategic moves, and is tipped to take over at the top of the bank.

He joined Mitsubishi Bank in 1974 and his down-to-earth style is renowned - he refuses to commute in a chauffeured car, preferring instead the jam-packed Tokyo subway. [ID:nL4E8CU2TB]

MUFG and rivals Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T) and Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) are targeting overseas expansion due to sluggish domestic growth prospects.[ID:nL3E8MC3EZ]

"The opportunity for growth is limited as the population is ageing," Hirano said.

MUFG wants U.S. profits in 2014 to be up by 30 percent from 2011, EMEA profits to rise 20 percent and profits from Asia outside Japan to jump by 50 percent. That equates to annual growth of about 15 percent in Asia, 9 percent in the United States, and 6 percent in EMEA, Hirano said.

Greater China, India and the Oceania region are all areas MUFG is targeting, and it will follow Japanese clients expanding into countries like Vietnam, he said.

At home, banks have been hit by losses on their holdings of Japanese equities, reviving investor concerns over stakes they hold in clients like Sharp (6753.T) and Panasonic (6752.T).

Banks have slashed these stakes in the past decade, but still have a large number of holdings across many industries.

"We will not take a drastic cut, but we will continue to rebalance our portfolio," Hirano said.

MUFG holds about 3 trillion yen in domestic equities.

