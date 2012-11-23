(Adds comments, details)
By Steve Slater and Sarah White
LONDON, Nov 23 Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group (MUFG) (8306.T) is looking at acquisitions in the United
States, including one big enough to vault it into the country's
top 10 banks, a top executive told Reuters.
A significant purchase or a series of smaller deals would
likely be in the west, where MUFG owns Union Bank and could get
costs savings and synergies, Nobuyuki Hirano, president of the
core banking unit of MUFG, Japan's biggest bank, said.
"Given the uncertain financial and economic environment we
will not miss any opportunity if it arises," Hirano told Reuters
during a visit to London on Friday.
Union Bank ranks just outside the country's top 20 banks
with $65 billion in deposits, and MUFG has said it wants to be
in the top 10, which will require a doubling in size.
"A series of smaller scale acquisitions will open the way to
get there," Hirano said, adding: "For a larger deal we are ready
to inject fresh capital ... We are quite flexible."
"The U.S. is still a growing market. It may be slower than
Asia, but we still predict 2 or 3 percent sustainable growth,"
Hirano said, adding the U.S. banking model fits its focus on
commercial banking.
Union Bank has about 400 branches, mostly in California, and
will add 45 more with the $1.5 billion purchase of Pacific
Capital Bancorp, due to close next week.
Hirano, who became president of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
(BTMU), the core retail and commercial bank arm of MUFG, in
April, wants to accelerate expansion and the growth of overseas
earnings from Asia, outside Japan, which are currently about 30
percent of group revenues.
"We'd like to increase that up to 40 percent in the near
future," he said.
Hirano said MUFG and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) were both
"comfortable" with their relationship, which stems from the
Japanese bank's investment in the Wall Street firm in 2008. This
resulted in MUFG holding a 22 percent stake in Morgan Stanley
and the pair co-operating to share business.
"We are good at global commercial banking...so we like to
allocate our resources primarily in that zone, while Morgan
Stanley is good at investment banking, so we want them to run
their business and work together," he said.
INTERNATIONAL APPEAL
Hirano, who has spent 13 years abroad and speaks fluent
English, has been a key player in many of MUFG's strategic
moves, and is tipped to take over at the top of the bank.
He joined Mitsubishi Bank in 1974 and his down-to-earth
style is renowned - he refuses to commute in a chauffeured car,
preferring instead the jam-packed Tokyo subway. [ID:nL4E8CU2TB]
MUFG and rivals Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T) and
Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) are targeting overseas expansion
due to sluggish domestic growth prospects.[ID:nL3E8MC3EZ]
"The opportunity for growth is limited as the population is
ageing," Hirano said.
MUFG wants U.S. profits in 2014 to be up by 30 percent from
2011, EMEA profits to rise 20 percent and profits from Asia
outside Japan to jump by 50 percent. That equates to annual
growth of about 15 percent in Asia, 9 percent in the United
States, and 6 percent in EMEA, Hirano said.
Greater China, India and the Oceania region are all areas
MUFG is targeting, and it will follow Japanese clients expanding
into countries like Vietnam, he said.
At home, banks have been hit by losses on their holdings of
Japanese equities, reviving investor concerns over stakes they
hold in clients like Sharp (6753.T) and Panasonic (6752.T).
Banks have slashed these stakes in the past decade, but
still have a large number of holdings across many industries.
"We will not take a drastic cut, but we will continue to
rebalance our portfolio," Hirano said.
MUFG holds about 3 trillion yen in domestic equities.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Smith; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)
((steve.slater@thomsonreuters.com)(+44)(0)(20 7542 4367 and
follow me on twitter @reuterssteves))
Keywords: JAPAN MUFG/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.