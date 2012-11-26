LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum
Investment Company (IPIC), rated Aa3/AA/AA, has announced
initial price guidance of 2% area on the three-year US dollar
tranche of its upcoming dual-currency bond issue.
In addition to the dollar bond, the company is looking to
issue 5.5-year and 10.5-year notes denominated in euros, for
which guidance has yet to be released. All tranches will be of
benchmark size.
The issuer is receiving indications of interest from
investors today for the Reg S-only deal, while pricing is slated
for Tuesday.
BNP Paribas is acting as global co-ordinator on the
transaction and is joint bookrunner along with JP Morgan, NBAD,
Natixis, RBS and UniCredit.
(Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)