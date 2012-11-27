LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum
Investment Company (IPIC), rated Aa3/AA/AA, has announced
initial price guidance for the two euro-denominated tranches of
its upcoming dual-currency bond deal.
The issuer has set guidance at 160-170bp over midswaps for
the 5.5-year tranche and 210-220bp over midswaps for the
10.5-year tranche.
On Monday, the company released initial price guidance of 2%
area for the third tranche of the deal, a three-year US dollar
bond.
Books are open on the three-tranche deal, which is expected
to price today.
BNP Paribas is acting as global co-ordinator on the
transaction and is joint bookrunner along with JP Morgan, NBAD,
Natixis, RBS and UniCredit.
(Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)