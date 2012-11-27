Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.3903 pct
ACCRA, June 2 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.3903 at an auction on Friday, from 12.6999 percent at the last sale on May 26.
LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), rated Aa3/AA/AA, has revised price guidance on its upcoming three-tranche dual-currency bond deal, through which it is set to raise a combined USD2.9bn.
The issuer has set official guidance at 135-140bp over midswaps on a USD750m three-year tranche. Official guidance on the two euro-denominated tranches is set at 145-150bp over midswaps for the 5.5-year tenor, and 195-200bp for the 10.5-year maturity.
The company will raise a combined EUR1.65bn through the two euro tranches.
Earlier on Tuesday IPIC released initial guidance of 160-170bp over midswaps for the 5.5-year tranche and 210-220bp over midswaps for the 10.5-year tranche.
On Monday, the company released initial price guidance of 2% area for the third tranche of the deal, a three-year US dollar bond.
The Reg S deal is expected to price today.
BNP Paribas is acting as global co-ordinator on the transaction and is joint bookrunner along with JP Morgan, NBAD, Natixis, RBS and UniCredit. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
ACCRA, June 2 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.3903 at an auction on Friday, from 12.6999 percent at the last sale on May 26.
PARIS, June 2 French bank watchdog ACPR said in a statement it had fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros ($11.27 million) for insufficient anti-money laundering controls.