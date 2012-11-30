(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit,
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Nov 30 Investors burned by tumbling
share prices and emergency cash calls say they could be forced
to quit European banks for good unless policymakers forge ahead
with a banking union in 2013.
Lamenting piecemeal progress to make euro zone members
jointly responsible for all lenders, speakers at the Reuters
Global Investment Outlook 2013 Summit in London this week said
governments had to work faster to restore investor faith in
banks or face years of anaemic economic growth.
"We have dealt with an enormous number of economic hurdles.
We have started to build a new governance structure. But we need
a banking union - otherwise we are going nowhere," said Franz
Wenzel, head of investment strategy at AXA Investment Managers.
Euro zone finance ministers gave their blessing to the
controversial union during a tense summit in June but several
countries have since backpedalled on the level of support they
would be willing to offer non-domestic banks in troubled times.
This U-turn, together with tight new rules on how banks must
organise their balance sheets and make money, has crushed
confidence in banks' ability to generate attractive,
risk-adjusted returns for investors.
After shunning bank stocks for years, investors say they see
few reasons to return to the sector.
"What we need is political and regulatory certainty around
the banking sector. A proper fundamental analysis of what a bank
will be worth 5-10 years going forward can only be done when
this is all bedded down," Andreas Utermann, chief investment
officer at Allianz Global Investors, said.
European bank valuations have collapsed in the years since
the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, with stocks typically trading
at around 0.7 times book value compared with a substantial
premium in bull markets.
But most banks are still not cheap enough to tempt asset
managers back.
"There will come a time when banks are too cheap but this is
not the case today ... It will be another five years before this
plays out. You can have an exposure but it's very country
specific. It is not a major investment theme for us, it's just
too early."
Rod Paris, head of investment at Standard Life Investments,
said shareholders and bondbuyers no longer had a clear idea of
what a sustainable banking business model looked like, making it
almost impossible to bet which lenders would survive the crisis.
"Banks need to raise quite a lot of capital from somewhere
and unless they can articulate a sustainable business model, the
price of raising that capital will be very high and that will
clearly cause a problem," Paris said.
"We’ve seen people like UBS recently restructure to give
that sense of transparency to investors and I think their share
price was largely rewarded by that move."
STALLING
Speakers blamed Europe's busy election schedule and next
September's German vote in particular, for the delays in
tackling controversial issues like the European Central Bank's
role as lender of last resort, fiscal harmonisation and the
banking union.
But policymakers no longer have the luxury of time if they
want to keep the region's feeble economic growth on track.
"These were the three conditions that investors said needed
to be fulfilled to put the EMU back on a more sustainable path.
Capital markets have given European policymakers a breather to
sort out their issues, but they need to use it," Utermann said.
If pension funds and insurers felt the full support of the
European Union behind cash-strapped banks, share prices would
likely rally in the same way as peripheral European sovereign
bonds responded to the ECB's pledge to buy the bonds of
struggling euro zone states that seek help, investors argued.
With a broader, more supportive investor base, banks could
regain the confidence to step up lending activities, reducing
the risk that Europe's recovering economies could be starved of
credit as deleveraging continues.
Ewen Cameron Watt, chief investment strategist at BlackRock
Investment Institute, rejected the idea that cash-rich fund
managers who didn't want to support banks with equity could step
in to fill a vacuum as lenders themselves.
"We can't do it if our clients do not want us to do it. We
are a fiduciary, the model has changed, and fiduciary models do
not invest their own capital, they invest capital on behalf of
people along a particular set of risks," he said.
The faster banks increase lending, the faster state aid
could be paid back, the speakers said, trimming national debt
and freeing taxpayers from the threat of permanent ownership of
their national banking champions.
By the end of 2013, AXA's Wenzel said investors needed
clarity on the tools and responsibilities of the ECB, the roles
of the national regulators, agreement on how to deal with
failing banks and a comprehensive list of systemically important
lenders.
"That needs to be clarified and agreed upon because I sense
that various national interests will be defended with teeth and
claws," he said.
Without this kind of clear progress, European banks will
struggle to meet rising regulatory demands on capital, a
scenario that would jeopardise their futures but also the future
of the entire euro project.
"If this (banking union plan) does not get traction, a lot
of our clients in Asia, the Middle East and the U.S. will revert
to doubts about the future of the euro. In that sense, it is
critical," Wenzel said.
