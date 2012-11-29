Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
KGHM
The copper miner wants to triple its market capitalisation,
which will require expanding its minerals portfolio, its chief
executive tells Dziennik.
EUROCASH
The retailer could replace broadcaster TVN in
Warsaw's main WIG20 index after a March reshuffle,
writes Parkiet.
GROWTH
Poland's economic growth likely slowed to an annual 1.5-2.0
percent in the third quarter of 2012 from 2.3 percent in the
April-June period, policymaker Elzbieta Chojna-Duch says.
