* Four non-binding bids top 6 bln euros-source
* Analysts say Vivendi's price tag is too high
(Adds details on bidders, Vivendi, analysts comments)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Sophie Sassard
SAO PAULO/LONDON, Nov 28 Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) is
examining four non-binding offers above 6 billion euros ($7.75
billion) for its Brazilian broadband company GVT SA, according
to a source familiar with the situation.
The offers are below the 7 billion euros that sources had
earlier told Reuters Vivendi was aiming to garner from the sale
of GVT, an alternative provider of fixed telephone, broadband,
and TV services in 120 Brazilian cities. [ID:nL1E8M7BUV]
Preliminary bids were submitted by satellite group DirecTV
DTV.O, Mexican telecom giant America Movil SAB (AMXL.MX), and
a group of private equity funds, according to information
provided by two sources familiar with the deal.
U.S. billionaire John Malone's cable group Liberty Global
Inc (LBTYA.O) has also submitted a bid, said a second source.
Vivendi initially received more than four non-binding offers
and had retained four to go on to the next round of bidding, the
first source said. Final bids are expected by early January, the
source said.
Telecom Italia SpA TLIT.MC, which owns Brazil's
second-largest mobile operator but has a small market share in
broadband, did not bid, both sources said. But the group may get
back into the running after a Dec. 6 board meeting at which it
is scheduled to discuss GVT and a spin off of its Italian fixed
network, they added. [ID:nL5E8MS4TR]
Mexico City-based America Movil declined to comment through
a spokeswoman. Calls to the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia in
Rio de Janeiro were not immediately answered. Liberty did not
have an immediate comment.
Vivendi is seeking buyers for its Moroccan unit, Maroc
Telecom, and for Brazil's GVT, sources earlier told Reuters, as
part of a strategic review the media-to-telecoms conglomerate
hopes will cut debt and revive its flagging share price. Led by
Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou, Vivendi is pushing to reduce
exposure to heavy investment, low-growth telecom to focus on its
content and media business.
"Vivendi is confident that they'll sell GVT before Maroc
Telecom, in the first quarter of 2013," the second source noted.
"They have four bids and consider two of them serious."
Vivendi paid about 3 billion euros for GVT in late 2009,
outbidding Spain's Telefonica SA (TEF.MC). The unit, bankrolled
with 2 billion euros from Vivendi, has spent heavily to build
its high-speed fibre broadband network.
Although GVT has been a growth driver for Vivendi, the
French group has come to see funding its expansion as a burden
while GVT's cash generation has not matched its heavy capital
expenditures.
Sources have earlier said that a GVT rival already present
in Brazil would likely be able to pay more for GVT than private
equity bidders because of the potential synergies generated.
America Movil, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, owns
Brazil's third-biggest mobile operator Claro with 25 percent
market share, and has 23 percent of the broadband market, and 37
percent of the pay-TV market. DirecTV's Brazilian satellite TV
company, Sky Brasil holds about 30 percent of the pay-TV market
and could use GVT to expand into broadband services.
Several private equity firms, including U.S.-based
Providence Equity Partners Inc and London-based Apax Partners
LP, have explored bids for GVT, according to the second source.
It could not be determined on Wednesday which funds had been
retained for a second round of bidding. Financing such a deal
could prove difficult for the funds given GVT's large size and
its low cash generation that might not be able to support high
levels of debt.
Efforts to reach spokespeople for Apax and Providence were
unsuccessful.
"Vivendi will only sell if it makes industrial sense," said
the first source. "In other words, Vivendi will give priority to
an industrial, not a financial, solution."
Analysts have warned that Vivendi's price expectations may
be too high.
Espirito Santo Investment Bank wrote in a note on Wednesday
that Vivendi's 7 billion-euro price tag implied a valuation of
8.1 times 2013 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and
amortisation (EBITDA), compared with the European sector average
at 5.1 times and 4 times in Brazil.
The investment banking units of Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE)
and Rothschild & Co. [ROT.UL] are advising Vivendi on the sale
of GVT, sources have said.
($1 = 0.7746 euros)
(Additional reporting and writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by
Dominique Vidalon and Carol Bishopric)
((leila.abboud@thomsonreuters.com)(+33 1 49 49 51 82)(Reuters
Messaging: leila.abboud.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)(Twitter:
@labboudles))
Keywords: VIVENDI GVT/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.