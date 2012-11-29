BERLIN Nov 29 Greece must implement reforms agreed as part of its aid package or else the effect of help from its international lenders will evaporate, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

Weidmann, who sits on the European Central Bank's policymaking Governing Council, added that the help extended to Greece must not set a precedent but he feared other countries could soft-pedal reforms after on agreement on Monday to reduce Athens' debt.

"It would not be surprising, considering a larger willingness to reform and successful implementation in other countries, if these countries would now demand similar relief," he said in the text of a speech for delivery to members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats.

"If Greece does not implement the agreed reforms and does not manage to put its budget on a solid footing, the effect of the new (aid) measures will evaporate," Weidmann added.

Greece's international lenders agreed on Monday on a package of measures to reduce Greek debt by 40 billion euros, cutting it to 124 percent of gross domestic product by 2020.

To reduce the debt pile, they agreed to cut the interest rate on official loans, extend their maturity by 15 years to 30 years, and grant Athens a 10-year interest repayment deferral.

"In the end, the public sector creditors are forgoing part of their claims with these measures, or are even taking on additional risks," Weidmann said.

The Bundesbank chief stressed it was up to the German national central bank to decide how much of its share of profits from Greek bonds the ECB holds it would pass on to the German government, for further transfer to Athens. The Bundesbank must set aside adequate risk provisions, he noted.

BANKING UNION

Turning to Europe's plans for a banking union, Weidmann said many questions remained unanswered.

"Just to name a few: How can the banking union be set up on a solid EU legal basis? There are still important concerns about whether the existing rules in the EU Treaties suffice. Which banks should be covered by a joint supervisor? Just the systemically relevant ones or all of them?," he asked.

In for formal legal opinion published on Wednesday, the ECB said the EU Treaty "constitutes the appropriate legal basis for rapidly and effectively conferring specific supervisory tasks upon the ECB".

The ECB also said it should cover all lenders that join in a planned banking union, putting it at odds with Germany.

The German government wants to keep primary oversight of its community savings banks within the country, and is seeking to limit the ECB's remit to systemically important lenders.