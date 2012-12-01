LONDON Dec 1 Short-term loan provider Wonga.com plans to expand into the United States through the acquisition of a specialist online business lender, The Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

The firm, which guarantees borrowers will receive their money within 15 minutes of approval, is in talks to buy On Deck Capital for $250 million as well as considering a partial flotation on the New York Stock Exchange, the newspaper said.

Wonga offers individuals short-term loans of up to 1,000 pounds ($1,600), which are intended as an alternative to traditional lines of credit such as credit cards and personal loans, and as a means of avoiding unauthorised bank overdrafts.

Established in 2007, U.S. firm On Deck Capital offers loans ranging from $5,000 - $150,000 to small businesses -- a market that Wonga started to service in May.

Wonga declined to comment when contacted by Reuters about its U.S. plans.

Like other payday lenders, the company is facing criticism in Britain that its annual percentage rate (APR), listed on Wonga.com as 4,214 percent, takes advantage of the financially vulnerable. ($1 = 0.6240 British pounds) (Reporting By Alessandra Prentice; editing by Keiron Henderson)