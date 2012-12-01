LONDON Dec 1 Short-term loan provider Wonga.com
plans to expand into the United States through the acquisition
of a specialist online business lender, The Times newspaper
reported on Saturday.
The firm, which guarantees borrowers will receive their
money within 15 minutes of approval, is in talks to buy On Deck
Capital for $250 million as well as considering a partial
flotation on the New York Stock Exchange, the newspaper said.
Wonga offers individuals short-term loans of up to 1,000
pounds ($1,600), which are intended as an alternative to
traditional lines of credit such as credit cards and personal
loans, and as a means of avoiding unauthorised bank overdrafts.
Established in 2007, U.S. firm On Deck Capital offers loans
ranging from $5,000 - $150,000 to small businesses -- a market
that Wonga started to service in May.
Wonga declined to comment when contacted by Reuters about
its U.S. plans.
Like other payday lenders, the company is facing criticism
in Britain that its annual percentage rate (APR), listed on
Wonga.com as 4,214 percent, takes advantage of the financially
vulnerable.
($1 = 0.6240 British pounds)
