Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
PKN
The refiner bought two licenses to explore for shale gas in
Poland from ExxonMobil, writes Puls Biznesu.
FX RESERVES
The central bank will publish November foreign currency
reserves data (1300).
PGNIG
The gas monopolist may be forced to shut down several
extraction sites after a new tax makes them unprofitable, writes
Dziennik.
DEBT
Poland plans to radically cut the issue of foreign
denominated bonds next year, writes Dziennik, citing Deputy
Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk.