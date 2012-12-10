By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Dec 10 EU antitrust regulators plan to
accept revised proposals from Thomson Reuters (TRI.N) to end an
investigation into whether its control over its financial
instrument codes was anticompetitve, two people familiar with
the matter said on Monday.
The sources, who were not from inside Thomson Reuters, said
the decision meant the news and information company would not be
penalised and that the investigation would be dropped.
The Commission had expressed concern that Thomson Reuters
(TRI.TO) may have abused its dominant position in financial data
by preventing customers from using its codes to get data from
rivals and cross-reference them.
The case is part of an effort by EU regulators to ensure
that traders and other users can get access to financial data at
reasonable rates and be able to switch to competing services.
The coding case was opened in October 2009 and the company
has offered various concessions since, with the latest round
proposed in May. It is these concessions - including lower
licence fees for using the codes - that would now be accepted.
The EU Commission and Thomson Reuters competitors argued
that the company's control of access to 'Reuters Instrument
Codes' to tag stocks, bonds and other instruments reduced
competition in the market for financial data.
A Thomson Reuters spokeswoman declined to comment but said:
"Thomson Reuters has been working closely with the European
Commission to come to a mutually acceptable outcome and looks
forward to resolving this matter as soon as possible."
The Reuters news agency is part of Thomson Reuters.
The European Commission is expected to announce its decision
in the coming weeks, possibly before Christmas, one of the
sources said. Both sources declined to be identified because of
the sensitivity of the matter.
"This investigation is ongoing. No further comment," Antoine
Colombani, spokesman for competition policy at the European
Commission, said in an email.
In December 2011, Thomson Reuters offered to open the
classification to competitors for a licencing fee but
competitors and trading firms sought more.
In July, the EU said Thomson Reuters had proposed to reduce
licence fees and simplify the fee structure for the RIC system,
which is used to search and map data.
Users would also be allowed to use the codes for instruments
traded over the counter.
As part of its wider look at financial data, the Commission
also settled with credit rating agency Standard & Poor's last
year. The Commission had opened an investigation over concerns
that S&P was charging excessive fees for its proprietary data.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jane Barrett and Paul
Ingrassia)
