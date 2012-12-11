Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

LNG TERMINAL

The construction of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the coastal city of Swinoujscie could be delayed by as much as 11 months, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.

The spokesman for the state-owned Polskie LNG said the cumulative delays amount would be 2-4 months.

PGNiG

The gas monopolist has reached a preliminary agreement with the company Bartimpex owned by Polish tycoon Aleksander Gudzowaty regarding the sale of the 4-percent stake in the Yamal pipeline, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reports.

SHALE GAS

Shale gas reserves are changing the way fund managers view emerging markets, with countries from Poland and Mexico to global market giant China all gaining in investment appeal.

SHALE DRILLING

So far, 33 shale gas wells have been drilled in Poland and in the next eight years further 270 well are expected to be drilled, Gazeta Wyborcza reports.

JET WRECK

Poland has asked the European Union to help recover the wreck of its presidential jet that crashed in Russia in April 2010, media report.

ENERGY PRICES

Energy prices for households may rise by 2 percent in 2013, Rzeczpospolita writes.

HOTELS

Hilton plans to more than double the number of its hotels in Poland in the next few years, Rzeczpospolita reports.

FIAT

The government is to discuss on Tuesday plans to support the auto industry in Poland, following Fiat Auto Poland plans to lay off a third of its staff at its Tychy factory, Gazeta Wyborcza reports.