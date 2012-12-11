Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
LNG TERMINAL
The construction of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal
in the coastal city of Swinoujscie could be delayed by as much
as 11 months, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.
The spokesman for the state-owned Polskie LNG said the
cumulative delays amount would be 2-4 months.
PGNiG
The gas monopolist has reached a preliminary agreement with
the company Bartimpex owned by Polish tycoon Aleksander
Gudzowaty regarding the sale of the 4-percent stake in the Yamal
pipeline, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reports.
SHALE GAS
Shale gas reserves are changing the way fund managers view
emerging markets, with countries from Poland and Mexico to
global market giant China all gaining in investment appeal.
SHALE DRILLING
So far, 33 shale gas wells have been drilled in Poland and
in the next eight years further 270 well are expected to be
drilled, Gazeta Wyborcza reports.
JET WRECK
Poland has asked the European Union to help recover the
wreck of its presidential jet that crashed in Russia in April
2010, media report.
ENERGY PRICES
Energy prices for households may rise by 2 percent in 2013,
Rzeczpospolita writes.
HOTELS
Hilton plans to more than double the number of its hotels in
Poland in the next few years, Rzeczpospolita reports.
FIAT
The government is to discuss on Tuesday plans to support the
auto industry in Poland, following Fiat Auto Poland plans to lay
off a third of its staff at its Tychy factory, Gazeta Wyborcza
reports.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.1945 Polish zlotys)