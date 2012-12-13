By David Milliken and Olesya Dmitracova

LONDON Dec 13 The Bank of England has no need to follow its U.S. and Canadian counterparts in committing to an extended period of low interest rates, a senior BoE policymaker said on Thursday.

Paul Fisher, the BoE's executive director for markets, also said the UK government should be wary about changing the bank's inflation targetting.

He told Reuters in an interview that market interest rates showed that investors already expected low BoE rates for a long time, and that the BoE's monetary policy approach was well understood.

Fisher's comments came just a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised investors by saying that it would not raise interest rates until the U.S. unemployment rate fell to at least 6.5 percent. [ID:nL1E8NC6N6]

These commitments are intended to give extra force to central banks' statements on monetary policy, at a time when interest rates are so low that they cannot be cut further.

Incoming Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who currently heads the Bank of Canada, has also championed long-term commitments to low rates -- an approach about which the BoE's chief economist expressed doubts on Wednesday. [ID:nL5E8NCD7D]

Fisher also defended the BoE's approach, which in contrast to Canada has focused on purchases of government bonds to support the faltering economy at a time when official interest rates are at a rock-bottom 0.5 percent.

"You have to ask whether (extra guidance) is necessary. If you look at the UK yield curve, it’s pretty flat for several years ahead, so the markets are clearly interpreting our policy stance as one where they expect the rates to be on hold for some considerable years," he said.

"The real debate in the UK is not about those sorts of technicalities," he said. "It’s about what should policy be doing in the current environment where we have sticky inflation above the target and we have flat growth, principally because of supply-side shocks" he said.

Yields on four-year British government bonds GB4YT=RR are just 0.52 percent. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For Fisher interview on the UK economy, see [ID:nL5E8ND8JF] For Reuters Insider Fisher video interviews: - UK needs QE "top up" to revive economy

r.reuters.com/qun64t - Case for a "lower, more appropriate" FX rate

r.reuters.com/sun64t ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

BARRIERS TO GUIDANCE

A change in the current BoE approach could not be ruled out, Fisher said, but there were several barriers.

"In the UK case, which is different from the U.S. case, the public would want more reassurance about our commitment to low and stable inflation than about what we are actually doing with interest rates," Fisher said.

British inflation has been above its 2 percent target since December 2009.

The BoE was different to the Bank of Canada as individual members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee were free to express divergent views, which would make reaching a long-term agreement on rates hard, he added.

And whereas there were good estimates of what level U.S. unemployment should be in a balanced economy, this was much harder to calculate in Britain, Fisher said.

British media have speculated that the government might be open to reviewing the BoE's inflation target as the country struggles to generate solid economic growth and a 2015 national election draws nearer.

But Fisher warned that this could be a dangerous course.

"Only change the target if you really actually want us to adopt substantial different policies," he said.

"One of the things about a target is you want it to have credibility. If you keep changing your target, you risk losing that. That’s a fine political judgement to make, whether or not any technical perceived benefits from changing the target outweighed what would inevitably be the reaction: 'Oh, you’re changing the target for some nefarious political gain.'"

(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

((david.milliken@reuters.com)(+44 20 7542 5109)(Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRITAIN BOE/FISHER

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.