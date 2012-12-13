LONDON Dec 13 Newedge, the French broker jointly owned by Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), is to cut 16 percent - around 450 jobs - of its global workforce, a source familiar with the situation said.

The cuts will come over the next 18 months, the source said, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Newedge, which has been up for sale for the past year, has offices in 16 countries and employs 2800 people.

Like many brokers it has suffered from a protracted slowdown in trading volumes since the 2008 financial crisis, as well as tough new regulations hitting the sector.

Newedge said on Thursday it was considering a split of its asset execution and clearing businesses as part of a wider restructuring aimed at making it more competitive. [ID:nL5E8NDC59]

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes. Editing by Sinead Cruise)

((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0067; Reuters Messaging: thomas.wilkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords:

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.