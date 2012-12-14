Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
MONEY SUPPLY
Poland's central bank will publish November money supply
data at 1300 GMT.
ALIOR BANK
The mid-sized lender's shares will begin trading on the
Warsaw Stock Exchange on Friday in the largest initial public
offering this year.
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer has applied for an exploration
licence in Kazakhstan to help it reach its long-flagged target
of 700,000 tonnes of annual copper output by 2018.
NESTLE
The Swiss food group may build its 10th factory in Poland,
with other countries also taken into account for its
investments, daily Puls Biznesu reported without naming its
sources.
......
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX