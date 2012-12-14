Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

MONEY SUPPLY

Poland's central bank will publish November money supply data at 1300 GMT.

ALIOR BANK

The mid-sized lender's shares will begin trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on Friday in the largest initial public offering this year.

KGHM

Europe's No.2 copper producer has applied for an exploration licence in Kazakhstan to help it reach its long-flagged target of 700,000 tonnes of annual copper output by 2018.

NESTLE

The Swiss food group may build its 10th factory in Poland, with other countries also taken into account for its investments, daily Puls Biznesu reported without naming its sources.

...... For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX