By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, Dec 18 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup (RCSM.MI) is expected to unveil cost cuts and an overhaul of its magazines on Wednesday, as time runs out to decide on a much-needed cash call.

The publisher of Italy's most influential newspaper, Corriere della Sera, is set to approve its first business plan under new Chief Executive Pietro Scott Jovane with a broad outline of operating targets and strategy.

Founded in 1876, the Milan newspaper plays a role in shaping public debate in Italy and owning a stake in RCS is seen by some investors as a gateway to the country's business elite.

RCS has been hit hard by the economic downturn that has rattled Europe. It will close 2012 in the red for a second straight year, with margins squeezed by a rapid fall in advertising and circulation sales, which make its debt load of nearly 876 million euros ($1.15 billion) unsustainable.

"Time has run out, they must replenish their capital quickly," a person familiar with the situation said.

Sources said last month RCS is mulling a cash call of at least 400 million euros ($527 million), about half its net debt.

Despite the time pressure, RCS last week delayed the full approval of its 2013-2015 plan, and the likely capital increase to support it, to February or March. [ID:nI6E8MC027]

Observers say disagreements among RCS's core investors, some of whom are reluctant to fund a big cash call as they face their own capital constraints, were behind the postponement.

RCS's controlling group of shareholders, with a combined 58 percent stake, includes Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), Fiat's FIA.MI Agnelli family FIA.MI, the Pesenti family behind cement maker Italcementi ITAI.MI, tyremaker Pirelli PECI.MI and the country's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI).

Like other newspaper publishers around the world, RCS has seen its advertising sales hit by the recession and competition from internet giants as readers shift online for news.

Jovane is expected to announce the closure of several magazines and an expansion of its digital activities as the outlook for advertising sales remains grim.

Analysts are forecasting revenue to slip to 1.66 billion euros in 2014 from 1.68 billion in 2012, with core earnings rising to 137 million euros from 77 million euros.

Speculation of a possible capital hike emerged back in 2009, but two cost-cutting programmes and a string of disposals have bought the publisher time.

Mediobanca analyst Fabio Pavan confirmed on Monday his "underperform" recommendation on the stock.

"Debt remains an issue to be addressed in the very short-term," he said.

RCS has an enterprise value of 16 times core earnings - three times more than the 5.5 times of Italian rivals.

