(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Neil Unmack

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Buyer beware has turned into bank beware. A Milan court has ruled that UBS UBSN.VX, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Depfa were guilty of fraud in selling derivatives to the city of Milan. The verdict shatters the banks’ usual mis-selling defence – that sophisticated clients know what they are getting into. Given that there are about 600 other derivatives outstanding between banks and local Italian public entities, the consequences of this maiden criminal ruling in derivatives may be far reaching.

The deal harks back to the pre-crisis era when many European public bodies dabbled in derivatives, usually trying to manage their interest payment liabilities. Banks that advised them were often counterparties in the arrangements, a potential conflict of interest. They made money not by charging explicit fees but by structuring the deals so that they were in-the-money for the bank on day one. The precise size of that gain would be buried in its accounts.

Milan’s case was pretty typical. The city needed help to restructure a bunch of loans which had some uneconomic interest-rate hedges attached. The solution provided by the four banks in question was to refinance with a 1.6 billion euro bond and a new layer of hedges. The bond had a fixed coupon of about 4 percent, but Milan was to pay a floating rate in a set range of 3.48 percent to 6.19 percent, giving it the benefit of potentially lower rates but also the risk of a higher interest bill with the certainty of a cap.

How did Milan know whether this complex transaction was a good deal? Such contracts are bespoke so it’s not easy to see what the “market” rate is. That’s why Italian law requires public entities to only do transactions deemed “economically convenient” – meaning that the cost of the new liability is less than the debt it replaces. The banks provided a letter saying just that.

Milan’s public prosecutor argued that the banks weren’t clear about the real economics of it all, alleging that the new arrangement was equivalent to paying a whopping 100 million euro fee. Put another way, the terms of the hedges could have been more favourable to the city. The judge largely agreed, and has now confiscated 88 million euros from the banks, and imposed a fine. The detailed ruling, when it comes, should explain the maths.

The banks complain that they are under no obligation to disclose the implied fees in the deal, and argued that Milan was a sophisticated counterparty which should have known what it was doing. They plan to appeal. But the verdict – if it is not overturned – implies that in future banks in Italy will be held to higher levels of transparency and responsibility when dealing with public entities.

CONTEXT NEWS

- A court in Milan found Deutsche Bank, Depfa Bank, JPMorgan and UBS guilty of fraud for mis-selling derivatives to Milan on Dec. 19.

- The judge ordered the seizure of 88 million euros from the banks, and fined them 1 million euros each. Nine bank employees were handed suspended jail sentences of up to eight months.

- It is the first criminal sentence handed down to banks over derivatives mis-selling in Italy.

- Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and UBS said in separate statements that they have done nothing wrong, and would appeal.

- Reuters: UBS, Deutsche dealt new blow by Italy fraud verdict [ID:nL5E8NJBK0]

