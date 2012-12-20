LONDON Dec 20 The future of Merck & Co's
cholesterol drug Tredaptive is under review in Europe -
where it is already approved - following the failure of the
medicine in a key study, the region's regulator said on
Thursday.
Any decision to pull the drug from the market in Europe
would be a blow to Merck's reputation, although the commercial
impact would be limited.
Tredaptive, designed to raise "good" HDL cholesterol, did
not do a better job at preventing heart attacks, deaths or
strokes than traditional statin drugs that lower "bad" LDL
cholesterol in the trial involving more than 25,000 patients.
A spokesman for the European Medicines Agency said experts
at the London-based organisation were studying the latest data
on the drug and would issue a statement before the end of the
week.
Merck said it no longer planned to seek regulatory approval
for the drug in the United States and recommended that doctors
did not start new patients on Tredaptive in countries where it
is already available.
Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson noted that Tredaptive sales
in Europe and other non-U.S. markets were running at only around
$50 million a year, compared to overall Merck revenue of $47
billion.