By Ece Toksabay and Ebru Tuncay

ISTANBUL, Dec 28 Denizbank (DENIZ.IS) is aiming for higher growth than the Turkish banking sector as a whole in 2013, driven by its expansion in agriculture, tourism and energy financing, its Chief Executive Officer Hakan Ates said.

Denizbank, Turkey's eighth-largest bank by asset size, will focus more on growth following a tough year in which the former unit of failed Franco-Belgian lender Dexia (DEXI.BR) was acquired by Russia's Sberbank (SBER.MM).

Denizbank is targeting asset growth of around 22 percent next year, higher than the 15 percent expected in the Turkish banking sector, as well as 25 percent cash loan growth, 20 percent deposit growth and 23 percent profit growth.

"We expect loans, deposits and profit to grow by 15 percent in the Turkish banking sector in 2013, and we will achieve better in all three," Ates said.

"According to the signals sent out by the central bank, higher loan growth for the Turkish banking sector will be allowed this year," he added.

The central bank has been adopting an easier monetary policy since the middle of this year, after setting a 25 percent loan growth limit for banks in 2011 due to fears of an overheating economy. The bank is expected to keep its monetary policy easier for a while to counter a slowdown in domestic demand.

Denizbank expects to borrow an additional $500 million on foreign markets in 2013 to finance its loans in Turkey, increasing its outstanding foreign borrowing to $5.4 billion, Ates told Reuters late on Thursday. Sberbank clinched a deal in June to acquire 99.85 percent of Denizbank for 2.8 billion euros ($3.5 billion), the Russian bank's largest-ever purchase and expanding its footprint in emerging Europe. [ID:nL5E8H822F]

Denizbank will open 46 new branches in 2013, and plans to open offices in the Iraqi city of Arbil and in Cyprus.

The bank will continue to focus on providing loans in the agriculture, energy and tourism sectors, Ates said.

"We are the second biggest loan provider to tourism among Turkish banks, and we have a competitive energy loans portfolio with an installed capacity of 1,300 megawatts,"

"We will continue to grow in the field of energy, focusing mainly on renewable energy and gas distribution," he added.

Shares in Denizbank were flat at 10.90 lira at midday.

($1 = 1.7888 Turkish liras)

