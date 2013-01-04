* Monte Paschi most shorted stock on Italy index - Markit
* Italy-Germany 10-yr bond spread narrowing
* MPS shares up more than 6 pct
MILAN, Jan 4 Shares in Italy's third-biggest
lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) were sharply
higher on Friday, with traders citing short-covering and an
Italian bond market recovery.
At 1042 GMT MPS shares were up 6.4 percent at 0.25 euros
after having been temporarily suspended from trading. The
European banking index .SX7P was down 0.46 percent.
"There is an enormous short on the stock, about 5.5 percent
of capital, and traders are covering the position," one market
source said.
MPS is the most heavily shorted stock on Italy’s FTSE MIB
.FTMIB index, according to Markit data.
The data showed shares worth around 6 percent of the bank’s
market capitalisation were out on loan, corresponding to 77
percent of the stock available to be borrowed, as of the market
close on Jan 2.
Short sellers borrow securities with a view to selling them
and buying them back at a lower price before returning them to
the lender.
Two Milan-based traders said the spread between Italian
10-year bonds and their German equivalent had fallen, making the
Italian market more interesting for investors.
"Monte Paschi has taken a bit of a beating with the euro
zone crisis and there's a lot of ground for the stock to
recoup," he said.
The spread between Italian 10-year BTPs and German 10-year
Bunds has narrowed to its lowest level since August 2011.
A London-based trader said there were some rumours
circulating of an impending government buyout of the bank but
added with general elections due in February this was very
improbable.
"The rally is more likely due to the large short base in MPS
and the Italian bond market rally," he said.
A costly 2007 acquisition of smaller peer Antonveneta and
vast holdings of Italian government bonds have strained MPS's
capital base.
Last year it was forced to request state aid after it failed
to meet tougher capital requirements set by the European Banking
Authority.
Under the scheme the bank will issue 3.9 billion euros ($5.11
billion) of bonds to the treasury.
In December Standard & Poor's became the second credit
ratings agency to cut MPS to 'junk' status, saying planned state
aid may not be enough to stop its capital and funding position
from worsening. [ID:nL5E8N5AID]
($1 = 0.7636 euros)
