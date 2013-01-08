Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
INTEREST RATES
The central bank starts its 2-day meeting on interest rates.
All 27 analysts polled by Reuters from Dec. 28 to Jan. 2
expect the bank to cut the key rate to 4.00 percent
on Wednesday.
EURO ADOPTION
Poland should join the euro zone as soon as possible to be
in the "core" of European Union and fully benefit from the
membership in the Union, Dariusz Rosati, the head of the
parliamentary public finance committee, told Gazeta Wyborcza.
Separately, the head of European integration at the National
Bank of Poland, Tomasz Ciszak, told the Rzeczpospolita daily
that Poland should not rush to adopt the euro.
Ciszak, who said he was presenting his personal opinion and
not the position of the central bank, added that Poland's
preparations should allow it to enter ERM-2 in 2017 and join the
euro zone in 2020.
PENTA
Private equity fund Penta Investments does not plan to sell
its Polish assets in 2013 and 2014, the fund's investment
director Jozef Janov told the Parkiet daily. Penta's Polish
portfolio includes retailer Empik Media and Fashion.
PBG
Construction company PBG has asked the state industrial
agency ARP to stop considering its motion for state support of
200 million zlotys ($63.50 million), Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
daily reported, citing an advisor of the company's board, Jacek
Balcer.
Balcer added that the decision was motivated by progress in
PBG's negotiation on a deal with creditors.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.1497 Polish zlotys)