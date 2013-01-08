LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland, rated A2/A-/A-, has set initial guidance of 65bp-70bp over mid-swaps for an upcoming six-year euro-denominated benchmark bond.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UniCredit are the bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to price today.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)