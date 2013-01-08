BRIEF-Roma Group says Yue Kwai Wa Ken ceased to act as chairman
* Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P. has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland, rated A2/A-/A-, has launched a EUR1bn six-year Eurobond at a spread of 65bp over mid-swaps, at the tight end of guidance of 65bp/70bp released on Tuesday morning.
Books have gone subject for the Reg S transaction, which is expected to price this afternoon via BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UniCredit.
(Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Board returns to twelve members as Hess fills vacancy from recent retirement of John Latimer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: