LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland, rated A2/A-/A-, has launched a EUR1bn six-year Eurobond at a spread of 65bp over mid-swaps, at the tight end of guidance of 65bp/70bp released on Tuesday morning.

Books have gone subject for the Reg S transaction, which is expected to price this afternoon via BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UniCredit.

(Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)