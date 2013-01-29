* Europe's banks to report 2012 results in next 5 weeks
* Cost cutting, restructuring plans to overshadow figures
* Top banks to post $105 bln in annual profit, down 5 pct
* Europe bank shares have rallied 50 pct in 8 months
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Jan 29 Europe's banks will signal that
cost-cutting, restructuring and cheaper funding costs are paving
the way for better times when they report annual results in
coming weeks.
A near 50-percent rally by European bank stocks .SX7P in
the last eight months shows investors are optimistic that firms
are taking more drastic action to slash costs and streamline and
that the worst effects of euro zone bad debts have passed.
But the gains have not been matched by earnings upgrades
and, after years of poor returns due to the sovereign debt
crisis, tougher regulations and an aggressive shrinking of
loans, banks are coming under pressure to show the potential for
core earnings growth.
For investors, the coming results are "about management
strategies for 2013 and commentary on the flows into Q1," said
Chirantan Barua, senior banks analyst at Sanford Bernstein in
London.
Action taken last year will come too late to help 2012
results and costs related to restructuring may be heavy.
Recession has sent bad debts soaring in Spain and other euro
zone trouble spots, potentially plunging some banks into the
red. [ID:nL6N0AREIS]
Europe's top 14 banks are expected to report combined 2012
pretax profit of $105 billion, down 5 percent from 2011,
according to calculations by Thomson Reuters.
Most attention will be on how banks including Barclays
(BARC.L), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and UBS UBSN.VX see their
future size and shape. Results from the likes of HSBC (HSBA.L)
and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) are also likely to be
overshadowed by how restructuring is progressing.
Analysts say a feature of 2013 will be greater
differentiation, with more clarity expected on the likely
winners and losers in terms of strategic positioning, cost
control, funding costs and growth prospects.
LEANER AND LESS MEAN
New Barclays CEO Antony Jenkins will unveil his strategic
plan on Feb. 12, which is expected to include axing about 2,000
jobs and cutting unprofitable lines in investment banking, and
trying to limit losses and shrink in mainland Europe.
He is unlikely to be alone. Anaemic growth prospects and
tougher capital requirements have prompted banks to take a
harder line in the last six months to cut staff and axe business
lines that are too small to compete or unprofitable.
UBS unveiled a radical move in October to wind down its
fixed-income business and cut 10,000 jobs. Deutsche Bank
followed with a plan to go on a crash diet, and the focus with
their results will be on how those plans are evolving.
But restructuring comes at a cost. Deutsche Bank said its
overhaul would cost 4 billion euros and would "significantly"
hit fourth-quarter profits. [ID:nL5E8ND8R4]
Deutsche's capital strength remains under scrutiny, as
analysts say it has a far thinner cushion than rivals, which
could be eroded further if it is hit by fines.
"An improving macro backdrop should in theory alleviate
capital concerns and help fourth and first-quarter performance,
but this is overshadowed by ongoing headwinds," Credit Suisse
analysts said on Deutsche Bank this week. "Litigation risk in
particular never seems far away."
Balance sheets across the sector are coming under renewed
scrutiny after warnings from regulators that capital may need
bolstering in the face of growing fines, hefty bad debts and a
stricter stance on how risk weightings are calculated, which
could see lenders cut or delay dividends.
Europe's investment banks are expected to show a mixed
performance in the fourth quarter - income should be up on a
weak year-ago period, but down from the third quarter - with
equity capital markets strong, equities and advisory revenue
steady, but commodities income weak.
Investment bank core fourth-quarter revenues will be down 14
percent from the third quarter, but up 13 percent from a year
before, Credit Suisse forecast. On a relative basis, it sees
Barclays and Deutsche performing strongest and UBS weakest.
EARNINGS CALENDAR:
BANK EARNINGS DATE
Nordea (NDA.ST) Jan. 30
Deutsche Bank Jan. 31
Santander (SAN.MC) Jan. 31
BBVA (BBVA.MC) Feb. 1
Caixabank (CABK.MC) Feb. 1
UBS Feb. 5
Credit Suisse CSGN.VX Feb. 7
Barclays Feb. 12
Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) Feb. 13
BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) Feb. 14
Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) Feb. 15
Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) Feb. 20
RBS Feb. 28
Lloyds (LLOY.L) March 1
HSBC March 4
Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) March 5
Standard Chartered (STAN.L) March 5
UniCredit (CRDI.MI) March 15
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by
Tom Pfeiffer)
((steve.slater@thomsonreuters.com)(+44)(0)(20 7542
4367)(Reuters Messaging:
steve.slater.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net and follow me on
twitter @reuterssteves))
Keywords: BANKS EARNINGS/EUROPE
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.