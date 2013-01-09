Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

INTEREST RATES

The central bank to announce its monthly rate decision. All 27 analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to cut the key rate by 25 basis points to 4.00 percent.

TPSA

Poland's top telecoms group is seeking an advisor for a possible sale of its internet portal, two sources tell Reuters, as it struggles with competition from other mobile operators and an economic slowdown.

COAL MINES

Polish coal mines booked a combined net profit of 1.7 billion zlotys ($538.5 million) last year, writes Rzeczpospolita.

TELECOMS

The Polish telecoms market's combined revenue will fall 2.5 percent this year to 47.2 billion zlotys, Rzeczpospolita says.

