DUBLIN Jan 9 Ireland will be judged to have
regained the market access needed to qualify for the European
Central Bank's bond-buying programme when it places a new
benchmark bond on two occasions, its finance minister said on
Wednesday.
The head of Ireland's debt agency said it was very close to
qualifying for the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT)
scheme after the country's bond sale this week, and that a
return to monthly auctions may be enough to do so.
"The ECB would probably say a significant issuance of 9-year
paper - maybe twice - and then they would call that full
access," Michael Noonan told a news conference.