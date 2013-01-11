Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer wants to publish its new
long-term strategy in the second quarter, with the plan
including the miner's new energy policy and acquisitions, KGHM's
deputy chief was quoted by daily Parkiet on Friday.
TELECOMS
"It would do everyone good" to divide TPSA,
Poland's No.1 telecom and France Telecom's unit, into
retail and wholesale parts, head of the Polish telecoms
regulator UKE, Magdalena Gaj told daily Rzeczpospolita, adding
it was her business opinion.
FINANCE MINISTRY
Investigators from Poland's central investigation bureau CBS
are running probes in the Finance Ministry in a case regarding
slot machine distribution, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said on
his webpage without naming its sources.
The ministry was not immediately available for comment.
