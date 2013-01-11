* Zennstrom's Atomico invests in Brazil, eyes Turkey
* Says more options now available to entrepreneurs
By Lorraine Turner and Paul Sandle
LONDON, Jan 11 Niklas Zennstrom, co-founder of
internet phone service Skype, believes the next hot tech
business will just as likely spring from Istanbul or Sao Paolo
as from Silicon Valley or the coolest districts of London.
And he is prepared to fly around the world to find it.
"Talent can pop up anywhere in the world, it's not just one
city block," the Swedish entrepreneur and venture capitalist
said at the headquarters of his Atomico fund, based on upmarket
New Bond Street in central London.
Zennstrom, who retains faint traces of a Swedish accent
despite his years of globetrotting, is looking for start-ups
ready to shift up a gear into new markets and has the
experience, gained from growing Skype into a service used by
millions around the world, to help them.
Skype was sold to eBay Inc (EBAY.O) in 2005 for roughly $3
billion, before being bought back by a consortium including
Zennstrom in 2009 and then two years later sold on to Microsoft
Corp (MSFT.O) for $8.5 billion, leaving him a multi-millionaire.
"If you have a product that works it's important to scale
(up) the business as quickly as possible," said Zennstrom,
named by Time Magazine in 2006 as one of its 100 most
influential people. "As entrepreneurs, usually you may not have
that experience; how does Asia work? Europe? Latin America?"
Atomico, founded by Zennstrom in 2006, has invested in
companies in northern Europe including Finland-based Rovio,
developer of Angry Birds, and Hailo, a London-based startup that
has developed an app that connects passengers with taxi drivers
and has raised $20 million so far.
It also led a $105 million funding round for U.S. online
retailer Fab in July. [ID:nL2E8IJ0EE]
FUTURE PORTFOLIO
The investment fund, whose London office reception is decked
out with simple designer furniture and modern art pieces, has
opened offices in Turkey and Brazil, emerging markets with
growing middle classes eager to shop online and buy internet
services.
Zennstrom wants to make these markets a large part of
Atomico's portfolio in future.
The firm in 2011 backed Brazilian online retailers such as
car parts supplier Connect Parts and announced a $16 million
investment in a Russian online travel agency in October.
Atomico is not necessarily looking for the latest gizmo or
internet trend, but savvy businesses with talented leaders who
can take advantage of growth in nascent sectors such as
e-commerce.
And Zennstrom, softly spoken and wearing an open-necked
shirt and dark jacket, believes emerging market growth is
fuelling a new breed of optimism and ambition.
"It's a much more of an entrepreneurial spirit (in Turkey
and Brazil) compared to southern European where it's a depressed
mindset," he said.
Zennstrom earned his stripes in the tech world after helping
launch file-sharing service Kazaa more than a decade ago, which
failed as a business but paved the way for Skype.
He said getting investment today was far easier than when he
was starting Skype. It took him a year to secure funding,
whereas today the most talented entrepreneurs with the best
ideas could take their pick of investors.
There is also increasing recognition that entrepreneurs
might want to realise some of the value of their creations,
something he said was lacking when Skype became successful.
"There was really no IPO market and it was not really
accepted for founders to sell some of their shares to get some
money off the table," he said, adding that before Skype was sold
to eBay, he could not even secure a mortgage on an apartment.
"I think we made the right decision for the time in terms of
selling (Skype)," he said. "Today as an entrepreneur you have
more options."
(Editing by David Holmes)
((lorraine.turner@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 207 542 9597)(Reuters
Messaging: lorraine.turner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: TECH ZENNSTROM/FUND
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.