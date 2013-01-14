Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

ZLOTY

Poland's zloty should weaken up to 6 percent from its current levels to make the country's exports and economy more competitive, Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski told the Rzeczpospolita daily on Monday.

MONETARY POLICY

Polish rate-setter Elzbieta Chojna-Duch told Bloomberg Businessweek that another rate cut seems justified but it remains unclear if there will majority support for further monetary easing.

POLISH INVESTMENTS

Polish Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna that first deals from the large government-sponsored programme of infrastructure investments should be signed in the first quarter and the programme should boost total investments in 2013 by up to 10 billion zlotys ($3.24 billion).

PHN

The treasury ministry decided to sell a minority stake in its real estate group PHN on the Warsaw bourse and the company's IPO could take place mid-February, Parkiet daily reported citing unnamed sources.

MONEY SUPPLY

Poland's central bank releases M3 money supply data for December at 1300 GMT.

