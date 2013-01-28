* Bank of Italy internal report rapped Monte Paschi in 2010
* ECB's Draghi was BOI chief during derivatives deals
* Governor Visco defended BOI, but questions unanswered
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Jan 28 Just as he prepares to take
responsibility for regulating the banking system of the entire
euro zone, Mario Draghi faces questions dating back to his
leadership of the Bank of Italy over its oversight of the
world's oldest bank.
Turmoil at Italy's third largest lender, 540-year-old Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has rocked the Italian financial
establishment and raised questions in the middle of an election
campaign for the government and the Bank of Italy.
Monte dei Paschi is accused of having overpaid for a 9
billion euro purchase of a rival in 2007, and also of having
made risky derivatives trades in 2006-2009 aimed at massaging
accounts, which will book it a loss of 720 million euros.
A source close to a judicial investigation has told Reuters
that authorities are investigating whether bribes were paid at
the time the bank bought rival lender Antonveneta. Authorities
are also examining whether laws were broken in the risky trades.
Whether mistakes, wrongdoing or some mixture of the two were
the undoing of the bank, questions are being asked of its
regulator, the Bank of Italy, which Draghi left in 2011 to
become head of the European Central Bank.
REPORT
Draghi has long faced questions of why he offered few
objections to Monte Paschi's purchase of Antoneveta for an
apparently unjustified price of 9 billion euros, a few months
after Spain's Santander had bought it for just 6.6 billion.
He did insist Monte Paschi raise more capital, but
apparently saw nothing suspicious about the deal that is now
under the spotlight of criminal prosecutors.
Questions about the Bank of Italy's role in Monte Paschi
have become much sharper since last week, when a newspaper
published excerpts from a Nov. 9, 2010 report showing that BOI
inspectors had raised flags about derivatives trades more than
two years ago.
It has not been made clear whether Draghi was alerted at the
time to the conclusions of the seven-page report, signed by
chief inspector Vincenzo Cantarella and five colleagues after
inspections carried out between May and Aug. 2010.
According to the report, seen by Reuters, the inspectors
homed in on the complex derivatives trades now at the heart of
the scandal, involving Japanese bank Nomura (8604.T) and
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE).
Those trades "present a risk profile which is not adequately
controlled, and which has not been communicated" to Monte
Paschi's board, the inspectors wrote.
The risk of the operation with Deutsche Bank was "not
suitable for the role of the bank department which carried it
out", they added, referring to the group's balance sheet
management department.
The report concluded by saying that within 30 days Monte
Paschi's management must answer the BOI, spelling out what
actions it planned to take to address the problems raised.
However, the BOI has yet to make clear whether Monte Paschi ever
replied as demanded, what steps it promised to take if any, and
whether anything was done to follow up.
"NOT A POLICEMAN"
Monte Paschi's chief executive revealed the extent of the
possible losses from the derivatives on Thursday last week, and
excerpts from the internal BOI report showing the regulator's
concerns appeared in Italy's Corriere della Sera the following
morning.
That day, Draghi and his successor as BOI Governor, Ignazio
Visco, both appeared at the World Economic Conference in Davos.
Draghi delivered a speech and took no questions from
reporters. Visco, who normally shies away from the media, gave a
spate of television interviews to try to deflect criticism of
the bank's oversight.
"It is wrong to insinuate that there was a lack of
supervision by the Bank of Italy," Visco said.
He suggested that the BOI had acted behind the scenes to
apply pressure to Monte Paschi to change its management, adding
that his institution had nothing to hide and would cooperate
with prosecutors probing Monte Paschi.
Visco stressed that the BOI was "not a policeman," but did
not go into specifics and dodged questions about whether Draghi
had known about the derivatives contracts.
With Draghi's new employer, the European Central Bank, about
to emerge as the super-regulator for the euro zone banking
system, he may find such questions do not easily go away.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Peter Graff)
