Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
2012 GDP
Poland's statistics office will publish preliminary 2012
gross domestic product data at 0900 GMT.
KULCZYK'S POWER PLANT
Elektrownia Polnoc, the power company controlled by Polish
millionaire Jan Kulczyk, plans to choose in the coming weeks a
company to construct two coal fired units with a capacity of up
to 2000 megawatt in Poland's Pomerania region, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna reported quoting the company representative.
The contract is estimated at 12 billion zlotys ($3.85
billion) and the French Alstom, Chinese consortium of
Shanghai Electric Group (SEG) and Polish builder
Polimex-Mostostal are bidding for the contract, the
daily said.
Kulczyk is at the same time looking for a partner that would
acquire a 49-percent percent stake in the project.
PKP CARGO
Polish railway operator PKP plans to list goods carrier PKP
Cargo, which it co-owns with the government, by early next year.
PHN
Fund managers polled by daily Parkiet on average expect the
share price of the privatised real-estate holding PHN to amount
to 20 zlotys, significantly below the maximum price set at 26
zlotys.
ENERGA
Poland's treasury ministry would like the power group Energa
to debut on the stock exchange by the midde of the year, but the
process may be delayed due to the lack of legislation regarding
renewable energy, Parkiet daily reported without naming its
sources.
CIA JAILS
Lawyers for a man who says the CIA held him in a secret
prison in a Polish forest asked the European Court of Human
Rights (ECHR) on Monday to rule on his case because they say a
criminal investigation run by Poland is going nowhere.
PKL
There are 12 preminary bidders for Polish touristic
infrastructure operator Polskie Koleje Linowe (PKL), which has
been put up for sale by state railways PKP, the Puls Biznesu
daily reported.
Among the bidders is the Slovak company Tatry Mountain
Resorts.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.1194 Polish zlotys)