* Bank of Italy probed by prosecutors for oversight failure
* ECB's Draghi headed BOI while Monte Paschi scandal
developed
* Central bank defence opens fresh criticism
* Behind-the-scenes approach raises transparency issues
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Jan 31 As European Central Bank head Mario
Draghi prepares to become banking supervisor for the euro zone,
he can ill afford the charge that under his leadership, Italy's
central bank let scandal-hit Monte Paschi off the hook with
woeful oversight.
The roots of the corruption and derivatives scandal at Monte
dei Paschi de Siena (BMPS.MI), the world's oldest lender, all
stem back to when Draghi was Bank of Italy governor between 2006
and 2011, and the central bank's defence of its record has only
reinforced the perception it was lax, dilatory and secretive.
Despite being deeply concerned by Monte Paschi as long ago
as 2009 and having specific and growing doubts about its
operations and accounts, the BoI revealed that it did not summon
the bank's management until late 2011 and took no sanctions
until after the executives had stepped down last year.
Meanwhile, Monte Paschi's shareholders were kept in the dark
about all the inspections and complaints that the BoI raised.
"The Bank of Italy could have done much more," said
Alessandro Penati, professor of banking and finance at Milan's
Cattolica university and one of Italy's leading regulation
experts.
"They knew enough in 2010 to justify a much tougher line
with the bank's management. They have the power to contest the
bank's balance sheet and to get the management replaced, and
that's what they should have done."
Prosecutors in the southern Italian city of Trani, who have
previously taken on ratings agency Standard and Poor's, have
opened an investigation against the Bank of Italy over
accusations it failed in its regulatory duties.
Separately, a Rome court has summoned the BoI to a hearing
on Saturday over its decision to authorise state loans for the
ailing bank. Both cases were brought by consumer groups.
Mario Borghezio, an outspoken member of the European
Parliament for Italy's Northern League, said he had tabled a
question with the European Commission on whether Draghi was now
fit to become banking supervisor for the entire euro zone.
The ECB has declined to comment on the Monte Paschi affair,
saying it is a question for national authorities.
Monte Paschi is accused of having overpaid for a 9 billion
euro ($12 billion) purchase of rival Antonveneta in 2007,
sretching its finances to the limits, and of having made risky
derivatives trades in 2006-2009 aimed at massaging its accounts.
Prosecutors are investigating whether bribes were paid at
the time the bank bought Antonveneta. They also suspect fraud
was involved in the derivatives deals which could cost the bank
720 million euros.
"HELPLESS"
On Monday Draghi flew to Milan for what was meant to be a
secret meeting to brief Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli, who
faced a tough parliamentary hearing on the Monte Paschi debacle.
The day after his visit the BOI issued a seven page document
to show how actively it had monitored Monte Paschi. Critics say
the detailed timeline shows that while the bank may have been
active, it was far from effectual.
"The document is certainly full of details, figures and
dates, but it seems to have been written by someone who was
unable to draw the logical consequences of them all," said a
front page column in La Repubblica daily on Wednesday.
The BoI had shown itself to be "helpless" to overcome the
obstructionism of Monte Paschi's management, said the
left-leaning mainstream daily, which usually defends Italy's
institutions, and especially the Bank of Italy.
The BoI's report showed that in the second half of 2009 it
already considered Monte Paschi's liquidity position to be
"unclear and potentially critical".
Over the next three years it made numerous inspections,
criticisms and recommendations to Monte Paschi, including over
the two opaque derivative operations with Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE) and Nomura (8604.T).
The report shows these were largely ignored or responded to
only partially and painfully slowly, but the BoI did not summon
the bank's top management, now under criminal investigation,
until November 2011. Only in May 2012 did it begin a sanctions
procedure against the managers, who had by then stepped down.
None of the BoI's inspections or criticisms were shared with
Monte Paschi's shareholders.
"The Bank of Italy tried to do things quietly for political
reasons and because it is convinced that going public would have
scared the market," said Penati. "It is probably right, but it
would also have resolved the whole problem two years ago."
The question of the derivatives trades, which were carried
out between 2006 and 2009, is particularly worrying, and is now
the subject of a criminal fraud investigation by prosecutors.
A November 2010 internal report by BoI inspectors said the
trades had "a risk profile which is not adequately controlled,
and which has not been communicated" to Monte Paschi's board.
REGULATION CHIEF
Not only had the repurchase agreements, worth a combined 5
billion euros, drained the bank's liquidity, but the BoI also
suspected they were not recorded properly in its books.
Yet only in November 2011, a year later, did it decide to
conduct "an in-depth, specific accounting review of the issue".
And if there was one man who should have been alert to the
risks of opaque derivatives, it was Draghi, who was president of
the Financial Stability Board, an international body charged
with improving financial supervision and regulation.
He was appointed to the job to prevent repetitions of
disasters such as the collapse of U.S. banks Bear Stearns and
Lehman Brothers in 2008 in which derivatives played a key part.
"The Bank of Italy exercised neither deterrence nor
repression on Monte Paschi," said former Economy Minister Giulio
Tremonti, a long-time critic of Draghi who has set up his own
party to contest Italy's national election next month.
"For two or three years, nothing was done except the work of
the prosecutors," he said, pointing out that the investigators
unearthed wrongdoing and informed the central bank, rather than
the other way round, as he said it should have been.
For now, Tremonti and Borghezio are exceptions, as few
politicians see any capital in attacking the non-partisan chief
of the ECB, which has bought Italy's government bonds and helped
to save it from bankruptcy. But after a triumphant 2012 in which
he won much praise for his steps to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis, Monte Paschi is giving Draghi an uncomfortable new year.
($1 = 0.7370 euros)
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones in London; Editing by Will
Waterman)
