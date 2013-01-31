* Efforts being made to stall direct recapitalisation of
banks
* Some euro zone countries still insisting on "legacy
assets"
* Issue could put Ireland, Spain, others under renewed
pressure
* Problem unlikely to be resolved until June this year
By Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, Jan 31 In September last year, at a
below-the-radar meeting in Helsinki, three euro zone finance
ministers came up with a two-word phrase that sounded harmless
at the time but has since troubled European leaders a great
deal.
Banks' "legacy assets" sound innocent enough but in the
context of Europe's debt crisis, and particularly for Ireland
and Spain, the question of how to deal with existing bad debts
is a time bomb that has not been defused.
In the months since the term entered the EU's lexicon,
efforts have been made to parse it or play it down.
But those that came up with it -- the finance ministers of
Finland, Germany and the Netherlands -- appear determined to
keep it alive, and until June 2013, the deadline leaders have
set themselves to resolve it, the issue will fuel uncertainty.
At its heart, it comes down to the difference between a euro
zone country getting direct banking assistance from the region's
500 billion euro rescue fund, known as the ESM, or a country
largely being left to fend for itself, with the market
volatility and high borrowing costs that go with it.
In that respect, "legacy assets" are a critical link in the
chain that binds governments to their banks -- the "vicious
circle" that has dragged several states down with their lenders
which policymakers are desperate to break.
From the Finnish, Dutch and German point of view, any
banking problems that have already come to light, or emerge
before the European Central Bank takes over as the euro zone's
single banking supervisor in mid-2014, are "legacy".
As Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said earlier this
month, "a line has to be drawn somewhere" so that European
taxpayers aren't left footing the bill for badly run banks.
Katainen says existing banking problems in Ireland, Spain or
elsewhere should remain chiefly the responsibility of their
governments, and only in the future, after mid-2014, would the
ESM, and ultimately European taxpayers, provide any backstop.
"Direct capitalisation through the ESM has been decided to
be used only once the European supervision is up and running,"
he said on Jan. 16. "This is the rule that we have decided."
DIFFERENT VIEW
The problem is that is not the way Italy, Spain, Ireland and
others have interpreted the rule since it was drawn up at a
summit of euro zone leaders in Brussels last June.
At that time, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti praised the
deal, which said the ESM could "have the possibility to
recapitalise banks directly", as a breakthrough that would
change the debate after nearly three years of debt turmoil.
Markets rallied and yields on the debt of periphery euro
zone countries fell sharply on expectations direct
recapitalisation would soon cut the link between indebted banks
and their sovereigns. Maybe that was premature.
In meetings of euro zone finance ministers since then,
discussions have taken place about precisely what steps would
need to be taken before a country can receive funds from the ESM
and how to resolve the "legacy assets" issue.
While the process will only be finalised in the months
ahead, it is expected there will be specific rules stating that
banks have an obligation to raise their own capital first. If
that is insufficient, then the national government would step
in, and as a very last resort, the ESM could, under strict
conditions, provide capital directly, euro zone officials say.
That is a far more convoluted process than first envisaged,
but one that even Ireland's finance minister, one of the
strongest advocates for direct recapitalisation, including for
"legacy assets", has acknowledged is likely.
"If a bank in country X goes bust four weeks after the new
rules are put in place, no one would expect that the European
authorities should carry the whole responsibility," Michael
Noonan said after the last Eurogroup meeting on Jan. 21.
NO RECAP EVER?
Part of the aim of Finland, Germany and the Netherlands is
to make accessing the ESM so onerous that few countries will do
it. If it is too straightforward, a string of states will apply
and the scarce resources of the fund will be used up.
The ESM is based on paid-in capital, which will eventually
total 80 billion euros. To bail out a bank, the fund would
either have to dip into that, which would get depleted quickly,
or borrow on the market to buy bank shares, which is inherently
more risky than lending to a government.
"We don't want this to be so attractive that everyone lines
up to recapitalise their banks," said a finance official from
one of three northern European countries.
It is not just a case of keeping "legacy assets" separate
and making it difficult to tap the ESM after mid-2014, there is
even a push by some officials to make sure that the direct
recapitalisation of banks either never happens or at least does
not for several years.
Those officials argue that there needs to be a fully
functioning system for winding up bad banks in place before any
recapitalisation can happen. Only once all resolution measures,
such as the 'bailing-in' of bank bondholders, have been enforced
would the ESM be in line to provide help.
New legislation on bank resolution will be proposed in June
and is expected to reiterate that bondholders would only be in
the firing line from 2018. If that is the case, then some
officials say direct recapitalisation shouldn't happen until
after that date either.
"It may even be the case that no euro zone bank is ever
directly recapitalised from the ESM," said the official from the
northern euro zone country. "Ideally, that's what will happen.
But we will have to see."
