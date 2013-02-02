ROME Feb 2 An ATR-72 turboprop plane of Romania's Carpatair airline went off the runway upon landing in strong winds at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport on Saturday, injuring six people, two seriously, an airport official said.

The official said the two suffered contusions and were taken to hospital, one by helicopter.

The airport was hit by strong winds on Saturday night, with only one runway operational.

About 50 people were aboard the plane, which ended up in the grass, slightly inclined and with damaged landing gear. The airline is based in Timisoara, Romania. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Stephen Powell)