ABU DHABI Feb 4 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has no plans to cancel its order for Boeing's troubled 787 Dreamliner, the Gulf carrier's Chief Executive James Hogan said on Monday.

All 50 Boeing 787s remain grounded as authorities in the United States, Japan and France investigate the Boston battery fire and a separate battery failure that forced a second 787 to make an emergency landing in Japan a week later.

"(The) 787 is a great aircraft, we have no doubt it will be resolved and the aircraft will be up and fine," Hogan said.

When asked if Etihad would cancel any Boeing orders, he said: "Not at all."

Etihad has a total of 41 787-9 Dreamliners on order and options for an additional 25 aircraft.

Hogan also said that the airline has had no discussions with Italian carrier Alitalia beyond code sharing.