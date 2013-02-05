Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): INTEREST RATES Poland's central bank Monetary Policy Council (MPC) starts its 2-day meeting on interest rates. It will announce its decision on Wednesday. All 27 analysts polled by Reuters expect the Council to cut the key rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent this month. PHN The Polish treasury set the price in the initial public offering of real estate group PHN at 22 zlotys per share, below the targeted maximum price and valuing the IPO at 239 million zlotys ($77.7 million), PHN said late on Monday. PGE'S OPOLE POWER PLANT A regional administrative court may pass a ruling tommorrow regarding the environmental permit for the Opole power plant investment planned by Poland's largest power group PGE, parkiet daily reported. The investment is worth over 9 billion zlotys ($2.93 billion). AGORA Piotr Niemczycki, the chief executive of the media group, which publishes daily Gazeta Wyborcza, has resigned, the company said late on Monday. Niemczyski had been Agora's CEO since November 2008. Following the resignation, the board delegated its member, Wanda Rapaczynski, to serve as interim CEO for three months. Rapaczynski has served as Agora's chief executive in 1998-2007. LOT Polish flag carrier will announce a reduction of its flight schedule shortly after the company's supervisory board choses a new chief executive for the indebted airline, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported. GPW The Warsaw stock exchange GPW is looking into the option of shortening the trading session by half an hour, Puls Biznesu reported without naming its sources. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0748 Polish zlotys)